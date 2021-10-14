Breast cancer: 17 tips to avoid it

The most frequent and deadliest cancer in women … breast cancer affects on average more than 54,000 people per year. While its mortality rate has fallen sharply in recent years thanks to the establishment of organized screening and advances in treatment, its incidence has increased. According to the League Against Cancer, almost one in nine women will be affected during his lifetime.

There are many factors that can influence the chances of developing a cancerous breast tumor. If it is not possible to act on some like l ‘age, the sex, the family history or the genetic predisposition, there is often the possibility of reducing the threat by acting on other points. Indeed, during the last decades, a great deal of scientific research has shed light on the daily actions that can help avoid or at least reduce the risk of breast cancer. We present them to you in this article.

Breast cancer prevention: eat crucifers

Green cabbage, turnip, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, but also radish, turnip and watercress … according to a Swedish epidemiological study carried out on 5,482 women in 2001, the consumption of cruciferous vegetables could reduce the incidence of breast cancer by 20% to 40% ! The reason ? Their wealth in glucosinolates (organic sulfur compounds precursors of isothiocyanates).





An American study published in January 2009 thus demonstrated that sulforaphane (SFN, a variety ofisothiocyanate responsible among other things for the bitter flavor of cruciferous vegetables) could inhibit cell proliferation and oppose the formation of tumors, in particular that of the breast. In addition, animal research has also shown the benefits of Indole-3-carbinol (another glucosinolate) in the self-destruction of breast tumors.

Cruciferous vegetables: how much to avoid breast tumors?

While several studies have demonstrated the benefits of cruciferous vegetables in the fight against breast cancer, researchers from the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health (United States) wanted to determine how much to eat each day to reduce tumor risks.

“Although previous studies have already suggested this association, their impact has been limited, especially for aggressive subtypes of breast cancer,” said Maryam Farvid, lead author of the study, published in July 2018 in the ‘International Journal of Cancer.

His team studied the responses of 180,000 participants to two studies asked about their eating habits every 4 years. She pointed out that women who ate more than 5.5 servings of fruits and vegetables each day had an 11% lower risk of breast cancer than those who consumed 2.5 servings or less. The cruciferous (cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli …) and as well as yellow / orange vegetables were the main varieties with the most important protective effects according to the article.