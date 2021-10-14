Business results support the stock markets



EUROPEAN SCHOLARSHIPS END SIGNIFICANTLY UP

by Claude Chendjou

PARIS (Reuters) – European stock markets ended sharply higher on Thursday and Wall Street was also moving in the green mid-session, with equity markets mainly supported by strong corporate results which momentarily overshadow investor concerns over inflation and the strength of the economic recovery.

In Paris, the CAC 40 finished with a gain of 1.33% to 6,685.21 points. The British Footsie 0.92% and the German Dax 1.4%.

The EuroStoxx 50 index 1.61%, the FTSEurofirst 300 1.16% and the Stoxx 600 1.2%.

While the market is keeping an eye on the latest economic data that could help fuel the debate on accelerating central bank monetary policy tightening, the trend remains driven by the earnings season.

Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank (ECB), also reaffirmed Thursday that the institution still considered the current acceleration of inflation as a temporary phenomenon.

VALUES

At values ​​in Europe, Publicis gained 2.74% after having revised upwards its objectives for 2021 for the second time since the beginning of the year following quarterly results above expectations.

In semiconductors, ASML (+ 3.82%) benefited from the strong results of Taiwanese giant TSMC, whose quarterly profit jumped 13.8% on the back of strong demand in chips.

The entire technology compartment in Europe posted a gain of 2.44%, signing the second strongest growth among the Stoxx 600 sectors behind basic resources (+ 3.39%), which benefited from the rise in metal prices.

At the top of the CAC 40, ArcelorMittal gained 3.18%.

At the bottom of the SBF120, CGG (-8.59%) was penalized by the lowering of Societe Generale’s recommendation to “keep”.

A WALL STREET

At close in Europe, the Dow Jones was up 1.29%, the Standard & Poor’s 500 by 1.38% and the Nasdaq by 1.41%





After JP Morgan on Wednesday, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley in turn reported better than expected results on Thursday.

The banking sector sub-index advanced 0.82%, supported mainly by Bank of America which gained around 2.8%.

All the major indices of the S & P-500 are in the green, the most important gains being in particular for finance, health and technology.

UnitedHealth, the number one health insurance company in the United States, stands out with an increase of 4.40% in favor of better-than-expected quarterly profit. It leads the S & P-500 and the Dow Jones.

TODAY’S INDICATORS

In the macroeconomic chapter, the Department of Labor announced that jobless claims had fallen in the United States during the week to October 9, to 293,000, the lowest level since March 2020.

In addition, the rise in producer prices in the United States decelerated in September to 0.5% after 0.7% in August. Over one year, producer prices are however up 8.6%, their strongest increase since November 2010.

CHANGES

At exchange rates, the dollar is pausing after having benefited in recent sessions from risk aversion and the prospect of monetary tightening in the United States. The dollar index, which measures the level of the greenback against other major currencies, fell to around 94 points, to a low since October 4.

The Fed minutes “confirmed the expectations of many investors (…) we are witnessing a liquidation of long positions on the dollar, because (the Fed’s tightening) is now somehow factored into the price. “comments Mizuho’s Neil Jones.

The appetite for risk is not benefiting the euro, which is practically stable at 1.1587 dollars.

RATE

On the government bond market, the yield on ten-year Treasuries fell 2.6 basis points to 1.5229%. Its German counterpart, a benchmark on the European market, ended down 5.3 points, at -0.1810%. The yield on the French 10-year fell 5.5 points to 0.1520%

OIL

Oil prices are on the rise again, with the American Petroleum Institute (API) reporting a larger-than-expected decline in reserves of gasoline and other distillates in the United States last week.

A barrel of Brent gained 0.24% to 83.18 dollars and US light crude 0.17% to 80.62 dollars.

(Report Claude Chendjou, edited by Jean-Michel Bélot)