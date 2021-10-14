Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone, Activision unveils Ricochet, its new innovative anti-cheat system

Despite all his good will and initiatives, Activision failed to fully resolve the cheating issue in Call of Duty: Warzone, Black Ops Cold War and its predecessors. However, he has worked hard to deploy new technologies against cheaters on the occasion of the release of Call of Duty: Vanguard, which will also be used for Battle royale on the occasion of the update bringing the Pacific map before the end of the year 2021.



the new anti-cheat system Ricochet will bring “new server-side tools that monitor data to identify cheating, improved investigation processes to eliminate cheaters, updates to strengthen account security” and more. Su PC, a new driver will act at the operating system kernel level to help “identify cheaters, strengthening overall server security”: it will only work during our sessions to detect third-party software interacting with the game, for privacy reasons. The driver will not be available directly on Vanguard, but tested on Warzone by the end of the year. And as the online games are in cross-play and that the majority of cheaters are on personal computers, everyone should benefit.

Activision specifies that reporting of potential hackers by players will remain essential to facilitate future bans, that the machine learning will continue to work to review server data, and as an individual, you can still enable two-factor authentication to keep your account secure.





Other than that, if you are waiting for information on Call of Duty: Vanguard, know that his mode Zombies will be presented by a trailer tomorrow at 5:00 p.m.

Call of Duty: Vanguard can be pre-ordered for € 60.99 on Amazon.com, him whose release date is set for November 5, 2021 on PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S.