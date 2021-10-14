Call of Duty Vanguard: towards a trilogy with iconic characters?

Call of Duty Vanguard is coming out soon and should, as usual, sell like hot cakes. But what we did not know is that the developers hope to make their sub-franchise … a trilogy.

The latest in the Call of Duty developer circuit, Sledgehammer Games has quickly carved out a solid reputation for its mastery of the single-player campaign: we owe it Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare (and its great villain played by Kevin Spacey) or again the immersive story of Call of Duty WWII: for Call of Duty Vanguard, the firm therefore returns to the Second World War and intends to offer a quality solo experience… which will be spread over several episodes.

Call of Duty Vanguard 2 and 3 already on the program?

It was during a panel organized at the New York Comic Con that Sam Maggs, a prominent member of Sledgehammer Games, spoke about his wish to make Vanguard… the new star of Call of Duty with an identity everyone will recognize.

We went into this process with a slogan, “How do we create the iconic CoD characters?” Because today we don’t have that in Call of Duty. You know, when you think about it? in a game like Halo, you think of Master Chief, but when you think of CoD, there aren’t those kinds of characters out of the ordinary.

It is true that the flagship characters of Call of Duty are not legion. Of course, the Captain Price of the Modern Warfare series is certainly the best known of all and some figures from the Black Ops saga are also to be highlighted, such as Alex Mason, but Sledgehammer Games intends to raise the bar even higher.

And so we arrived in mode “who could be our key characters of CoD?” knowing that we want to do Vanguard 2 and Vanguard 3, knowing that there are two other stories that we really want to tell with these characters. So hey, we hope that if people love these protagonists as much as we do, we can continue to tell their story and make them, in a way, the figureheads of this Call of Duty era.



We can say that the studio’s ambitions are pretty darn big. In addition, you will obviously have noticed the mention of a Call of Duty Vanguard 2 and 3, which is not a hollow reminder to us just after the screenwriter Tochi Onyebuchi.

By the way, this information is exclusive to Comic Con. We’ve never said that publicly before.

A real little scoop therefore, which indicates that we could indeed be dealing with a Vanguard trilogy, then competing with the Modern Warfare and Black Ops sagas., owned by Infinity Warfare and Treyarch respectively. If sales should certainly follow, the future of Vanguard will also depend on critical success: we remember Call of Duty Ghosts in 2013, also thought to have a sequel, which had not convinced the crowds and which was then ended on an unanswered cliffhanger.

As a reminder, Call of Duty Vanguard will therefore offer a campaign focused on several diverse and varied actors of the Second World War, men and women, soldiers or not, located in several different countries. A recent trailer has also been released, presenting the story of this game scheduled for November 5 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series and Xbox One.

