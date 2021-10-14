Call of Duty Vanguard: Zombies mode unleashes its army in a trailer that turns into carnage

Competitors until the end, Call of Duty: Vanguard and Battlefield 2042 both presented, today, one of their next game modes. Another point in common between the two giants of the FPS, their presentation and the details around have been leaked during the day. But our two soldiers do not let themselves be defeated so far and it is more raised than ever that Call of Duty: Vanguard unveiled its presentation of Zombies mode.

Yep, bad luck for Activision: the trailer slated to be unveiled today, at 5 p.m. sharp, ended up in a YouTube video as ad content earlier today. For the announcement effect, we will come back. However, the formalization still allowed us to immerse ourselves in the zombie massacre that is preparing in Call of Duty: Vanguard with, in the background, music by Billie Eilish.

Nothing new under the sun, in itself, since this excerpt lays the foundation for the upcoming Zombies mode on Call of Duty: Vanguard by showing us that a German officer has yielded to the sirens of a demonic power allowing him to lead an army of zombies thirsty for military flesh.

The atmosphere is still dark and sticky while the concept of the mode continues to free itself from any coherence. by making firearms coexist with bladed weapons, which shine with a thousand magical fires, and other mystical portals to clean up the opposing camp filled with living dead.

But Activision does not hide it and completely assumes the unwinding aspect of this game mode in the second part of its video where the soldiers defeat on the slightest undead who moves a flap of skin. Between two, or even three, frenzied bursts of fire, the trailer gives us a quick peek at some of the powers players will have at their disposal, all in an avalanche of visual effects.





Call of Duty: Vanguard is due out on November 5 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X | S, PS4 and Xbox One. You can already consult our dedicated previews in the countryside and in multiplayer mode.

