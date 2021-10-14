Canada derails the holding of the Francophonie summit this year in Tunisia

The reasons given by the office of the Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs and relayed by the journalist Étienne Fortin-Gaultier have nothing to do with the arguments concerning the logistics or the pandemic invoked by the Tunisian party to justify the postponement (year-round). next and without a specific date) of the 18th International Francophonie Summit which was to be held in Djerba on November 20 and 20.

Through Imed Bahri

Even if the questions of logistics were also invoked, the reasons for this postponement, as we wrote in this journal, and with all due respect to the pseudo diplomatic experts and the pseudo chroniclers, are to a large extent related to the decisions relating to the exceptional measures decided by the President of the Republic Kaïs Saïed on July 25 and September 22. This is what Canadian journalist Etienne Fortin-Gaultier said in a tweet, citing a source from Marc Garneau’s office, Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs (see screenshot below).

It must be said that Tunisian diplomacy has been unable to manage the crisis born of President Saïed’s decisions on the international level and has not made the necessary explanatory effort in the big capitals and with the international media that matter.





Canada perhaps believed that by derailing the holding of the Francophonie summit in Tunisia, Kaïs Saïed was going to reverse. Its leaders definitely do not know who they are dealing with. Are they unaware, however, that this man so isolated today on the international level is supported in his radical reform process by the overwhelming majority of his people (more than 90% according to the latest polls)?

Western leaders, led by the United States, who are now calling on Saïed to reverse his decisions, will they continue to commit the stupidity of opposing the popular leaders of the South against the strong support of their peoples? Have they not committed so far, with this kind of posture, enough drama to resign themselves to finally draw good lessons for the future? Do they not thus feel sufficiently hated by the peoples they despise in this way to continue in their political blindness draped in the beautiful sentiments of the defense of rights and freedoms, as if they have never respected them themselves, rights and freedoms, when their vital interests were at stake?

