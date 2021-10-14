Cancellation of his farewell tour, last album, end of career …. Serge Lama confides

Serge Lama is back … but in the bookstore department. The singer publishes this October 13 My life, my greatest songs illustrated by my favorite painters. It’s a beautiful book designed by Beaux Arts Editions. RTL met Serge Lama to leaf through this original book with him. The texts of his successes with their little story on one side and on the opposite page a work of art which, according to the singer, is the perfect illustration …

An astonishing artistic dialogue between music and painting. At the age of 14, Serge Lama was a student in an advertising drawing school. He has kept a passion for art. In front of the text of Little women of Pigalle, we discover Party scene at the Moulin Rouge by Boldoni. For From adventures to adventures, it’s the Reclining Nude by Modigliani. And for I am sick ? The desperate by Gustave Courbet. “It’s not just a love song, it’s a song about despair, says the artist at RTL’s microphone. He has a mental illness. That’s why I sing it last, I put me in the same state as Courbet’s painting. I have to get out of me violent things. (…) It’s a song that you have to go and look for in the depths of your soul “.

Throughout the pages, Serge Lama also tells his story. He returns to this cursed August 12, 1965. He is 22 years old, begins by ensuring the first parts of Marcel Amont in the South of France. Under bright weather, the 404 at the front of which he was seated collided with eight plane trees. His fiancée is killed instantly. An accident that shaped his life. “He made me do a will exercise, confides Serge Lama. The doctors told me that I could walk again perhaps but with such great difficulty that I could not resume the song. I told myself that I would resume my job. Suffering has never left me, it is worse today but I sang, I suffered and I was happy “.





“My life, my greatest songs illustrated by my favorite painters” by Serge Lama

Serge Lama also confides, as rarely, on his character. He defines himself as “sometimes disillusioned, gloomy, without much faith in the future”. He devotes beautiful pages to the women of his life, in particular “Luana the first wife I deserve, “he says. They got married earlier this year. Love has never erased its torments.” I am a black and white being and in pain. I am a sad singer who wrote some happy songs “, writes Serge Lama.” I rarely get up on the right foot. I’m in a good mood but the background isn’t that color, it’s miserable. It’s ubiquitous, jI’m a dark. I am sick is the biggest hit of my career and it’s a terrible song, he says. [Écrire des chansons] empty this overflow. Every evening, I write Luana a love poem. Every day, every day for years “.

Hope for a last gig

In this book, he repeatedly evokes his relationship with the stage. “On stage, I am a very present singer,” he laughs. After having crisscrossed France for more than 55 years, Serge Lama was to offer his audience a farewell tour. The pandemic swept away his plans. This goodbye will ultimately not take place. “At my age it is reasonable to go out of business because I have done what I had to do with my life and I would like to enjoy my family a little. Take advantage of this young love that I have with a young woman.

The hope of a ultimate concert in 2023 will be preceded by a last album. The 78-year-old singer has finished writing it. “On stage, I’m not as secure as I used to be. I’ve only been walking on one leg for 55 years. It’s dangerous and it’s moral to know how to stop in time. wanting to go higher than his destiny allows you. The best I can do is perhaps celebrate my 80th birthday in Paris in a year and a half. But do you realize? A year and a half! “

“We won’t hold anything back [de moi], concludes the singer. We’re going to keep Brassens, Brel it’s not even sure … Maybe a little Ferré. But I am a songwriter. We will not write theses on Serge Lama! I doubt. From up there I would be surprised to see that “.

