Cécile de France looks back on the time she almost died on the set of Clint Eastwood (VIDEO)

In 2010, Cécile de France starred alongside Matt Damon in the film Beyond, directed by Clint Eastwood. In C to You, she reveals to have come close to death on the set.
Cécile de France is one of the great Belgian actresses of her generation. With the long list of films in which she has shot, she is now able to say which shoots she preferred. And among those she will never forget, Beyond, a feature film by Clint Eastwood. But not everything went as planned on the set. Indeed, the actress almost left her life there. Invited in C to You this Wednesday, October 13, the one that will soon be featured in the feature film Lost Illusions, looks back on this moment engraved in his memory.
“I was on the verge of death, I was petrified“
Go back. Cécile de France told our colleagues from Konbini, how Clint Eastwood really almost killed her for the purposes of a film: “I must drown and I must die. Clint Eastwood comes to tell me to see me say: ‘Would it be possible not to have little bubbles coming out of your nose?’“She explains. Amazed by this monster of American cinema, she answers without thinking:”Well, of course, Clint, no problem“. But in reality, in order not to have bubbles coming out of her nose, she had to empty the air from her lungs.”I apply myself and I go down 9 meters“, continues Cécile de France. And there, it is the drama: “I was on the verge of death, I was petrified“, she recalls. Fortunately, more fear than harm for the actress.
“I’m stupid to give my life to a director“
A decade later, although she is very happy to have starred in Beyond with Matt Damon, Cécile de France realizes that to have accepted this proposal was absurd. “I’m stupid to give my life to a director“, she admits to Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine before letting go: “It does not make sense“. Admiring the 91-year-old man, she still admits to being proud of having done it anyway:”It was Clint Eastwood who asked me then … Yes I could have done anything for him“. Once back on her feet, the Belgian went to drink beers with the director!”I gave him a box full of Belgian beers, and he was so happy“, she says on the set of France 5. All’s well that ends well.