Chinese production costs at a level not seen in twenty-five years

Posted on Oct 14, 2021 at 7:10 amUpdated Oct 14, 2021, 2:38 PM

Bad news for importers and many companies around the world: in China, producer prices are soaring to unprecedented levels. They are at the highest for a quarter of a century, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (SNB).

According to these official figures, released Thursday morning, the PPI index, which measures the cost of goods leaving the factory, increased 10.7% year-on-year in September. This is its biggest increase since at least 1996. It is a new record after that of August, which already marked a high for thirteen years.

Coal prices up nearly 75%

In question, the soaring costs of raw materials and mainly energy. In September, “prices in industry continued to rise as a result of rising coal costs and in some energy-intensive sectors,” said Dong Lijuan, a statistician at the BNS. Of the 40 industrial sectors that the SNB examines each month, 36 have recorded price increases.

In fact, coal prices rose 74.9% year-on-year in September, accelerating from the 57.1% increase in August. A surge in prices which has led to total or partial plant closures in China. These are struggling to be supplied with current while the authorities impose in several regions a rationing of electricity.





To deal with this situation, Beijing announced Thursday to authorize an exceptional increase in electricity prices to allow producers to recoup their costs. This increase is exceptionally capped at 20%, while traditionally, it cannot exceed 10%.

Russia to Beijing’s rescue

Measures have also been taken to facilitate the supply of coal to power the power stations. In particular by increasing the logistical capacities of the Suifenhe railway junction, one of the most important entry points for Russian coal into China.

Coal imports passing through this point were tripled in September, reaching 33 million tonnes. His highest level of the year. Every day more than 5,000 tons of coal passed through Suifenhe during the first week of October, according to the China New Agency.

Since 1er In October, China secured a sharp increase in electricity supplies from Russia. They were tripled via the power transmission line between the two countries, located in northern China. An increase in supplies decided at the request of Beijing, according to Moscow.