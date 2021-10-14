Chris Martin’s beautiful declaration of love to Dakota Johnson

Chris Martin made a beautiful declaration of love to his partner Dakota Johnson on Tuesday evening, during a concert in London.

They rarely show up in public together and live a low-key life, away from the spotlight. But that doesn’t stop Chris Martin from proudly sharing his love for Dakota Johnson with the world. The leader of Coldplay made him a beautiful declaration of love on Tuesday evening in the middle of a concert in London. The group celebrated the release of their latest album, “Music of the Spheres” in the legendary hall of Shepherd’s Bush Empire. And while the artists were playing their latest hit “My Universe” – a collaboration with South Korean group BTS – Chris Martin spoke directly to the actress he’s been in love with for almost four years. “This song is about my universe, and it is there,” he said, pointing at her as Dakota Johnson did not hide her emotion from the top of the balcony she was on.

NEW: Dakota crying after Chris dedicated “My Universe” to her #DakotaJohnson https://t.co/bHOTDLUru8pic.twitter.com/Qr5w9JSF38

– Dakota Johnson Updates (@dakotaj_updates) October 13, 2021

“You, you are my universe, and I want to put you first,” say the lyrics of the song written for his beauty. But if “My Universe” is a beautiful statement to the one with whom the Briton has just bought a house in Malibu, the title is also an ode to tolerance and love. In a documentary produced on the occasion of the recording of this hit, which ranked directly number 1 in the American top 100 after its release, Chris Martin explained that the title “represents the power of love that transcends everything, boundaries, rules, genders, origins and all sexual preferences ”. “If you look at the people right now who are separated by a border or who can’t be together, that’s what this song is about. About how nothing can really stop people from loving each other ”.

The love story between Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson dates back to the year 2018. At the time, a source told the magazine “US Weekly”: “Chris fell in love with it. He likes the fact that she doesn’t throw herself into the spotlight and that she is very discreet. ” For her part, Melanie Griffith, the mother of Dakota Johnson, had not hesitated, from the beginning of their story, to get carried away for the one who will perhaps one day officially become her stepson. “I love it,” she told “People”. “But she [Dakota Johnson] is very discreet about his private life and I respect that ”. Before meeting the 31-year-old star, Chris Martin was married to Gwyneth Paltrow, with whom he had two children.