Claude Francois: the director of the shock documentary on the singer claims to have received pressure from his sons! – news

The director of the documentary The Hidden Face of Claude François, François Pomès, revealed to have been pressured by the sons of the famous singer, to prevent him from carrying out his investigation.

François Pomès claims to have been pressured by the François clan. The journalist is the director of the documentary The Hidden Face of Claude François, which aired this Monday, October 11 on RMC Story. After a previous investigation in 2018 – which revealed the existence of a woman, Julie, a hidden girl and fruit of the singer’s love affair with a young girl named Fabienne, who was not yet 14 years old – this new film s ‘was interested this time in many relationships the star would have had with underage fans. Something to displease his descendants.

“We don’t want to add fuel to the fire“

Asked in Evening Mag, the director, who explains having come into contact with Julie, the hidden daughter of Claude François, first assures: “We did not expect more complex stories, namely that he had intimate relations with many teenage girls who followed him. We knew he was a runner, but not at this point. The system was well organized allowing fans to go and see him in private, for sex.“François Pomès recalls that he did not count”re-judge facts dating from the 70s“, in his documentary, justifying that”morality did not repress his behavior at the time“and specifying its approach:”We don’t want to add fuel to the fire, we checked everything, we wanted a purely factual document. We questioned the fans, close collaborators“. But those close to Claude François were not for all that delighted that such an investigation was born.





“Pressure was exerted, via the François clan“

François Pomès then told the Belgian magazine: “Very quickly, when the two sons learned that he was being prepared, they used the most efficient channel at the moment, social networks, to denounce our investigation, asking fans to publicly lynch us, disclosing our contact details, so no one talks or participates. This omerta motivated us as journalists. Some truths are awkward to hear“, he confides, revealing more precisely the pitfalls that had to be overcome to make the documentary:”We feared two things: a summary, and withdrawal of witnesses. Pressure was exerted, via the François clan. A few days before the broadcast, we feared. We don’t want a bad buzz. This film is a reflection on Claude François and the others and on the 70s“, he concluded.