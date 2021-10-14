Clémence Castel (Koh-Lanta, the Legend) shares two photos of her taken 16 years apart and arouses the admiration of Internet users

On her Instagram account, Clémence Castel testified to her happiness to have made her comeback in Koh-Lanta, the Legend, after a brief stay on the island of the banished. She published for the occasion two pictures of her adventures that sixteen years separate and her determination has remained the same.
The time for reunification has finally arrived in Koh-Lanta, the Legend, even if yesterday’s episode was interrupted before the meeting of the ambassadors to the chagrin of Internet users. This is the moment that Denis Brogniart chose to reveal to Phil and Laurent that the candidates eliminated on the council had failed on the island of the banished. The last survivors – Clémentine, Ugo, and Clémence – came out in a final test. Only two of them were able to return to the game. It is the first eliminated of the season and the only double winner of the show who had this privilege. On Instagram, Clemence Castel commented on this turnaround.
Former adventurers congratulate Clémence Castel on her career in the game
The mother of Louis and Marin has published two pictures of his adventure taken sixteen years apart illustrating his immense determination. On the second, she shows her happiness to return to the game after her premature elimination. “16 years separate these two photos … But the same motivation, the same rage, and the same desire to go as far as possible …“, she wrote in illustration of these two photos. “… For the same result? The future will tell us !!!”, she added, sparing the suspense on the rest of her adventure. She then thanked her followers for their support. “Whatever happens afterwards… Many thanks for your messages of encouragement !!!” Before having a thought for the production teams: “Infinite recognition to all the TF1 and ALP teams (the survival game production company, Editor’s note) and Koh Lanta for all the indescribable emotions they have been giving us for 20 years now !!! “ This message caused a reaction from several former candidates of Koh Lanta, admiring his career in the game. “Machine“, Ugo noted.”Warrior“, outbid Dylan Thiry.”Bravo Clémence! Very happy to see you again in the adventure! Go shake the house up for them!“, congratulated Cyril. Laure Manaudou also had a word of encouragement for the adventurer. “So many emotions last night! Thank you! You’re a warrior !!”
The adventurer’s companion is proud of her adventure
Earlier in the day, Clémence Castel had confided in the way in which Marie, her companion, had perceived her participation in Koh Lanta. “She thinks that I did my best to get by despite the unfavorable context! And I can see in her eyes that she is proud of me …”, she had stressed. Before adding fondly: “PS: it was time for me to come home, she lost as many pounds as I did during my absence!”