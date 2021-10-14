More

    Corinne Deacon’s list for October, two notable absences

    Head for the month of October for the French women’s team. After a fanfare start against Greece (10-0) then a more complicated match in Slovenia (3-2), Corinne Deacon’s Bleues will continue their qualifying phase for the 2023 World Cup in a few days. the reception of Estonia (22/10) then a trip to Kazakhstan (26/10). Two meetings within the reach of the Tricolores, and whose group was unveiled this Thursday morning by the coach. A list in which we find for the first time since April 2019 Hamraoui, transferred from Barça to PSG this summer. However, as in September, neither Le Sommer nor Henry are part of the selection. The full list below:

