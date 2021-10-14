Covid-19: a new team mobilized by the WHO to investigate the origin of the coronavirus

HEALTH CRISIS – The World Health Organization has tasked 26 experts to look again at the origins of Covid-19. An “independent evaluation” is expected, while the first investigation did not allow to decide between the various hypotheses.

Research into the origin of the virus that has already killed at least 4.8 million people worldwide is continuing. The World Health Organization (WHO) has just appointed more than twenty high-ranking experts to investigate the new pathogens and to look again at the origin of Covid-19. This summer, the Director-General of WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, had indeed announced the launch of a “scientific advisory group on the origins of new pathogens”, called SAGO after the acronym.

After a call for applications, WHO selected 26 experts out of 700, including German virologist Christian Drosten, Dr Inger Damon of the US Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Dr Jean-Claude Manuguerra , virologist at the Institut Pasteur and Dr Yungui Yang, deputy director of the Beijing Institute of Genomics. “In accordance with WHO procedures, there will now be a two-week public comment period for WHO to receive comments on proposals from SAGO members and put in place the modalities for the first meeting.”, detailed the UN agency in a press release.

The previous investigation had deemed “extremely improbable” the leak of a laboratory

Some selected experts have already participated in the joint WHO-China scientific mission on the origins of the Covid, such as the Dutchwoman Marion Koopmans and the Vietnamese Hung Nguyen. After a stay in Wuhan (China) in January, the known cradle of the pandemic, their report was published on March 29. Without providing a clear answer, he listed four more or less probable scenarios. The one considered most likely was transmission of the virus to humans via an animal infected with a bat.

Then came the hypotheses of a direct transmission without an intermediate animal, of a transmission through food, in particular frozen meat, and finally of an accidental laboratory leak, however judged to be “extremely unlikely”. The fact of dismissing this hypothesis from the outset had earned the most virulent criticism from the authors of the report, accused of mitigating the responsibility of China. The boss of the WHO then quickly ensured that all the hypotheses remained on the table. In the context of the pandemic, SAGO should guide WHO on the next steps to be taken to understand the origins of SARS-CoV-2, by publishing a “independent evaluation” of all scientific and technical findings available worldwide.

