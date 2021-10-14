Covid-19: health authorities beat the recall in Corsica

Like many vaccines, those against Covid-19 show a decrease in effectiveness over time. Now, at a time when the signs of resumption of seasonal viruses are increasingly clear, the health authorities recommend a vaccination booster, six months after the second dose



Meetings followed one another with elected officials and various actors in the service of the elderly, throughout a day marked by encouraging announcements. To the end of the year, which took place between Vico, in the Two Sevi and Ajaccio, this Monday, Brigitte Bourguignon, Minister Delegate in charge of Autonomy, also insisted on placing the emphasis on the importance of the vaccination booster for seniors, whether they are in nursing homes or at home. “We must not let go of the pressure against this virus. Hence the importance of the recall campaign. I invite all the elderly in Corsica to be vaccinated. Vaccination flows in nursing homes are now fluid. The doses of vaccine arrive, the orders are made. This step should not be missed “, she recalls.

The recall campaign has also started since the beginning of September for people with comorbidities, for those at high risk of developing a severe form, who are “severely immunocompromised”, according to administrative terminology or who have been vaccinated with a dose of Janssen.

Since October 5, in the island as in the rest of the territory, syringes have also been brought out for health professionals, employees in the health and medico-social sector, home helpers who intervene with people. vulnerable, medical transport professionals and firefighters, regardless of their age. No recall in prospect, however, for patients who contracted Covid-19 after their first vaccination schedule.





25% of the target population

Messenger RNA is the standard for creating the “boost effect”. Candidates for the booster injection will have the choice between Moderna and Pfizer, now also injected in the city cabinet and interchangeable. “The High Authority for Health considers that there is not sufficient argument, to date, to preferentially recommend one vaccine over the other for the booster dose, the two mRNA vaccines available (Comirnaty and Spikevax ) being both very effective against severe forms of Covid-19, including those related to the Delta variant“, commented to the regional health agency (ARS) of Corsica.

This fall, as seasonal viruses overshadowed by the health crisis reappear, the trend is two-in-one. “It is not necessary to delay the COVID-19 booster to do it at the same time as the seasonal flu vaccine. The two can be administered concomitantly “, ensures the ARS while insisting on the strict maintenance of barrier gestures.

To date, in Corsica, 25% of the target population, estimated at 36,000 people, has received this booster dose. By definition, these data will be constantly updated. “The target population includes well-defined categories of people whose initial vaccination schedule dates back to 6 months”, we explain from the agency. Therefore, the calendar is one of the fundamentals of statistics. Especially since there are exceptions to the standard.

“For example, in the case of severely immunocompromised people, the administration of the booster dose can be carried out within a period of less than 6 months but at least 3 months, as soon as it is judged by the medical team. that it would improve the immune response. For people who have received the Janssen vaccine, the delay is 4 weeks after the last injection of the initial regimen. “

Across the 30 island nursing homes, the last census carried out reported 1,017 residents who received a booster dose among those vaccinated with a second injection before the 1er March 2021, while vaccination continues for people who received their second dose in April and no later than May.

A total of 1,521 residents out of a total population of 1,699, or 89%, were vaccinated with a full vaccination schedule. At the same time, the health authorities counted 106 residents ineligible for the booster dose given recent contamination by the virus.