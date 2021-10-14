Covid-19 in France: 38 new deaths and 6,523 hospitalized patients

The lull continues. At school, schoolchildren fall into disguise in twelve additional departments. But the situation remains extremely fragile: it only took two outbreaks of contamination in schools for the Lozère goes back to the wrong side, and reimposes the mask at school from next Monday.

At the hospital, the signals are still encouraging. According to the latest report from Public Health France, 6,523 patients with Covid-19 are hospitalized in the country this Thursday, against 6,601 Wednesday and 6,903 last Thursday. Of these patients, 206 were admitted to hospital in the past 24 hours.

With 44 new entries in critical care services, 1,075 people are being cared for this Thursday in these units reserved for the most serious cases. They were 1,091 the day before, 1,200 seven days ago.



Public Health France has also recorded 38 deaths in hospital in the past 24 hours, linked to an infection with SARS-CoV-2. Since the start of the epidemic, 117,185 people have died from it.

New cases more numerous than last Thursday

In the past 24 hours, 5,187 new cases have been recorded. Last Thursday, the figure was lower with 4615 identified contaminations. The slight increase continues.

• 5,187 new positive cases were identified in 24 hours, versus 4,615 last Thursday. • The moving average is 4,423 cases per day, a (slight) increase over the past 5 days. “We expected it” with the resumption of activity and the change of season, said O. Véran yesterday.# Covid19 pic.twitter.com/10xnyUkmq4 – Nicolas Berrod (@nicolasberrod) October 14, 2021