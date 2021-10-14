Covid-19: in Gard and Hérault, schoolchildren will finally be able to remove the mask from Monday

Gard and Hérault are part of the twelve new French departments where kindergarten and primary students are authorized to remove the mask at school as of Monday, October 18.

Good news for schoolchildren in Gard and Hérault. They are part of the new list of departments which now allow schoolchildren to remove the mask in schools, according to the decree published in the official journal this Thursday, October 14. Lozère, on the other hand, backtracked on Monday, October 18 and asked its students to put on the mask.

Because apart from this department, in Occitania, the incidence rate has fallen sharply. Passed below the bar of 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, Gard, Hérault, but also Ariège, therefore join the French departments where the mask falls at school. With the addition of these twelve new departments, and removing Lozère, the list now stands at 79 departments.

The twelve new departments concerned from October 18

Ain

Ariège

Charente

Dear

Drome

Gard

Herault

Moselle

Haut-Rhin

Var

Haute-Vienne

Seine et Marne

If we add to this list the measures already taken before, in Occitania, the mask will have disappeared on the faces of schoolchildren in almost all the departments. Aude and Lozère thus remain the only two departments where you will have to cover your nose and mouth even in primary school.

