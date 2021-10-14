Cristiano Ronaldo’s final advice to Karim Benzema

Jorge Valdano has revealed the main advice Cristiano Ronaldo gives to Karim Benzema at Real Madrid.

In Galactics 2.0, Benzema had always been the third spear in the dreaded BBC trident, consisting of himself, Cristiano and Gareth Bale, but since the Portuguese left the Santiago Bernabeu he has taken the lead and become the player who makes the difference at the club.

As evidenced by his Instagram stories in the gym, the Frenchman has become a professional model after experiencing some controversy off the field when he was younger.

Cristiano, who is perhaps better known than any other footballer in history for his physical condition, took him aside at one point and gave him valuable advice.





“His change came from an improvement in his professionalism,” Jorge Valdan, former Real Madrid manager, said of Benzema. “The boy played with Cristiano, the super-professional. And Cristiano, who admires him a lot, said to him: Boy, you are not going to succeed at Real Madrid like that”.

“Karim learned from this advice. Smart people change for the better. And Cristiano’s departure was also important to him because it forced him to take on this leadership role.”

He did it. The 33-year-old is arguably the fittest footballer in Europe at the moment. He has scored nine goals and provided seven assists in eight league appearances since the start of the season.