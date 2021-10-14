Cycling. Discover the Tour de France route and the details of the stages in our departments





Sunday July 10, 9th stage: Aigle – Châtel (183 km) Departing from Switzerland, the peloton will follow Lake Geneva then tackle the first difficulties in the Swiss Alps: the Col des Mosses before the Col de la Croix. And cross the border to enter France by the Pas de Morgins to go to Châtel. For the second time, the Haut-Savoyarde commune will host an arrival of the Grande Boucle. The first was in 1975, for a 40-kilometer time trial from Morzine, won by the Belgian Lucien Van Impe, Bernard Thévenet already in yellow resisted a reduced Eddy Merckx and won a few days after his first Tour . the next day, the peloton will take their second rest day in Morzine, Haute-Savoie

Tuesday July 12, 10th stage: Morzine – Megève (148 km) The stage is unprecedented in this sense in the history of the Tour (in 2016, it was Megève – Morzine and much more mountainous), with a route that will favor the valleys. Among other things, the peloton will pass through Thonon-les-Bains for a 100% Haute-Savoie day.

Wednesday July 13, 11th stage: Albertville – Col du Granon (149 km) The Savoyard city of Albertville will host the Great Loop for the sixth time in ten years. After the Albertville-Valence stage, on July 6, the riders will take the Maurienne valley this time, tackle the Lacets de Montvernier and follow the Col du Télégraphe then the Galibier. And to switch from Savoie to Hautes Alpes to be offered 11 km at 9% average with the Col du Granon. This high-alpine pass is making a comeback, 36 years after its only ascent in 1986, when Bernard Hinault last wore the leader’s yellow jersey before handing it over to his team-mate Greg Lemond at the time.

Thursday July 14, 12th stage: Briançon – L’Alpe d’Huez (166 km) On National Day, the start will be from Briançon (Haute-Alpes) for its return since 2017 and a stage up to the Izoard, won by Warren Barguil.

The runners will take the route of the day before in reverse, with the Galibier, then the Savoie, with the Maurienne before the endless ascent of the Col de la Croix de Fer. And enter Isère via the Grand’Maison dam, Bourg d’Oisans to touch the 21 bends of L’Alpe d’Huez. The Oisans resort not seen since 2018 on the Tour and the stormy victory of Geraint Thomas. This stage is the exact replica of that of July 21, 1986 and the arrival together of Bernard Hinault and Greg LeMond, then teammates in the formation La Vie Claire of Bernard Tapie.

It will also be the 70 years of the first arrival at altitude of the Tour, it was in 1952, at L’Alpe d’Huez. The Etape du Tour will also take this route on July 10.

Friday July 15, 13th stage: Bourg d’Oisans – Saint-Etienne (193 km) The town of Oisans, which has already had 18 stage starts (and only one finish, in 1966) returns to the Tour three years later and a stage that had taken off as far as Valencia and won by the Slovakian Peter Sagan. The Tour will take the Romanche valley, in the metropolis of Grenoble, at the foot of the Bastille, and will cross the Isère via the Col de Parménie before switching to the Rhône then the Loire to arrive at Saint-Etienne.

