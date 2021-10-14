Daniel Craig reveals his attraction to gay bars, explains why

The British actor explained his strategy for dating when he was single: going to gay bars.

married to Rachel Weisz since 2011, with whom he is the father of a little girl now aged 3, Daniel craig revealed his preference for gay bars in the podcast of SiriusXM, “Lunch with Bruce”, published on October 13, 2021.

To read : James Bond fills theaters, best start of the year in France





The 53-year-old actor, who is currently promoting the 25th James Bond film “Die can wait”, his last in the skin of the secret agent in the service of Her Majesty, affirmed an already long penchant for non-heterosexual bars. “I’ve been going to gay bars for as long as I can remember,” he said before explaining that one of his reasons was the less aggressive climate which lessened the tendencies to fight. “It was just a nice place to go. Everyone was very cool, everyone, ”he continued.

“I was able to meet girls there”

But it is without counting on the penchant for the seduction of the charming actor who confessed that he had also had a completely different motivation: the meetings with the female gente. Indeed, already younger, Daniel Craig used to frequent these gay bars because it was, according to him, easier to meet girls. “You didn’t really have to state your sexuality. (…) And it was a very safe place ”, explained the interpreter of 007 before adding:“ And I was able to meet girls there, because there were many who were there exactly. for the same reason as me. It was sort of… an ulterior motive. ”

Read also : Daniel Craig receives his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame