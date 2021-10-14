Daniil Medvedev, after his loss at Indian Wells: “I felt exhausted”

“What happened when you were leading at 6-4, 4-1?”
I will say there were three things. Personally, I do not remember having lost three times (he corrects), no it is even four times, my service on hard. It shows how slow the conditions are … A bit like clay, which I don’t like (smiles). It’s just unacceptable to lose your face-off so many times. I knew that for me during the day, the ball was going to be harder to control. This is why I had asked to play at night but it was not possible because I had had a day off while those who had played Tuesday could only be scheduled in the evening. No problem. And the third reason is Grigor. If he continues to play like he started to do from 4-1, he will win the tournament.
How are you going to digest this defeat?
I can see some of the reasons why this has happened, tennis. So I don’t see it as the end of the world. Obviously, if I had lost this way in a Grand Slam, it would have been harder … But I don’t think it would have happened in a Grand Slam tournament, for a lot of reasons. I will try to be better next time here. I like the place.
“Grigor played the second part of the game being much better than those I played against in the US Open”
Do you think you were less focused at 4-1 or is it Dimitrov who suddenly accelerated?
Maybe I started to get a little more tired. But it’s not like I started to miss it all, playing really badly. I have maintained a certain level. In many matches, that would have been enough. And Grigor played the second part of the game being much better than those I played against in the US Open.
Did you feel at the end of the match that Dimitrov was starting to tire?
Yes, and that’s why I didn’t let go 5-1 in the third set. I tried to put more pressure on it. But at 5-3, he still had the resource of placing a few winning shots. So, I don’t really have any regrets. I could have done a couple of little things better, that’s for sure. But I don’t feel like I gave him the match.
Are you going to take a break before the end of the season?
To see during the next two days. Next week, there is the Moscow tournament, at home, which I haven’t played since 2018. I gave myself a chance to play it. The deadline is Friday. To be honest, I felt exhausted during this tournament. I couldn’t say it before the matches, but now I can. Two-three things have happened regarding my physique here. I need to take care of my body. “