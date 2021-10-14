Daniil Medvedev, after his loss at Indian Wells: “I felt exhausted”

“What happened when you were leading at 6-4, 4-1?”

I will say there were three things. Personally, I do not remember having lost three times (he corrects), no it is even four times, my service on hard. It shows how slow the conditions are … A bit like clay, which I don’t like (smiles). It’s just unacceptable to lose your face-off so many times. I knew that for me during the day, the ball was going to be harder to control. This is why I had asked to play at night but it was not possible because I had had a day off while those who had played Tuesday could only be scheduled in the evening. No problem. And the third reason is Grigor. If he continues to play like he started to do from 4-1, he will win the tournament.