Darmanin announces filing of complaint against Poutou

The NPA presidential candidate sparked controversy by making comments about police violence on Wednesday on the France Info plateau.

Gérald Darmanin, announced this Thursday his intention to file a complaint against the NPA presidential candidate Philippe Poutou, who had said the day before that “about fifteen young people (were) killed by the police annually”.

“The remarks of Mr. Poutou towards the police are insulting and unworthy of an elected representative of the Republic. On behalf of the ministry, and to defend the honor of all the police officers, I lodge a complaint”, indicated the Minister of Interior on his Twitter account.

The complaint will be filed for “public insult”, his entourage told AFP.

“The police kill, obviously the police kill,” Philippe Poutou said on Wednesday evening on franceinfo.

“Steve (Maia Caniço) in Nantes, in Marseille during a demonstration of yellow vests a lady who closed her shutters, Rémi Fraisse a few years ago … We should see the figures precisely but in the working-class neighborhoods, it’s a fifteen young people who are killed by the police annually, “he continued.

“The police have killed and they kill. Afterwards, we can discuss: assassination, murder, accident or blunder, or self-defense of course,” added Philippe Poutou.

Steve Maia Caniço, a 24-year-old host, disappeared after a police operation intended to put an end to an electro evening on the banks of the Loire on the night of June 21 to 22, 2019. His body was found on July 29. A sub-prefect and a police commissioner were indicted for manslaughter in this case.

In Marseille, at the beginning of December 2018, Zineb Redouane, an 80-year-old Algerian, died after being hit in the face by bursts of tear gas canisters in her apartment on the 4th floor, during a demonstration of “yellow vests”. The investigation, disoriented in Lyon, is underway.





Rémi Fraisse, a young environmental activist, was killed by an offensive grenade in 2014 during violent clashes on the site of the controversial Sivens dam (Tarn). The Court of Cassation definitively validated on March 23 the dismissal rendered in January 2018 in favor of the gendarme who threw the grenade.

Darmanin denounces “unacceptable” remarks made in Cachan

Philippe Poutou, municipal councilor of Bordeaux, was questioned about the police violence following controversial remarks by a deputy (LFI) at the town hall of Cachan (Val-de-Marne).

“I believed that the aim of the police was to protect the population, not necessarily to have weapons to kill them, because that is the meaning in good everyday French”, declared the deputy, Dominique Lanoë. , during the municipal council of September 30.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the city of Cachan denounced a “video montage (…) voluntarily altering the reality of the words and facts of this public meeting”. “Uncontrolled remarks were made” in favor of a debate launched by the “elected representatives of the opposition on the arming of the municipal police”, she added.

Gérald Darmanin on Wednesday evening asked the PS mayor of Cachan for explanations of these “unacceptable” remarks, in a letter which AFP was aware of.

The Unsa-Police protests against “outrageous” remarks

On our antenna, the deputy secretary general of the Unsa-Police union, Thierry Clair, denounced this Thursday remarks “totally lamentable (…) really outrageous, defamatory. The police do not kill, the police save lives. , the police intervene every day “, he replied, praising the” responsiveness of the Minister of the Interior “.

In a press release published after Gérald Darmanin’s announcement, the NPA castigates a Minister of the Interior who “gives in to pressure from the police unions”, seeing “yet another attempt at intimidation (…) coming from unions of extreme right wing and a minister at their command, who aims to silence all those who denounce police violence and police crimes “.