Darmanin will file a complaint against Poutou who claims that “the police kill”

He announced it on Twitter. The minister of the Interior Gerald Darmanin announced Thursday that he would file a complaint against the candidate for

presidential

Philippe Poutou (NPA), who said the day before that “about fifteen young people (were) killed by the police annually”.

Mr. Poutou’s remarks towards the police are insulting and unworthy of an elected representative of the Republic. In the name of the ministry, and to defend the honor of all the police officers, I file a complaint. – Gerald DARMANIN (@GDarmanin) October 14, 2021

The complaint will be filed for “public insult”, said his entourage. “The police kill, obviously the police kill,” Philippe Poutou said Wednesday evening on Franceinfo.





Several examples pointed out by the candidate

“Steve (Maia Caniço) in Nantes, in Marseille during a” demo “of the yellow vests a lady who closed her shutters, Rémi Fraisse a few years ago … We should see the figures precisely but in the working-class districts it is about fifteen young people who are killed by the police every year, ”he continued. Steve Maia Caniço, a 24-year-old host, disappeared after a police operation intended to put an end to an electro evening on the banks of the Loire on the night of June 21 to 22, 2019. His body was not found until July 29. A sub-prefect and a police commissioner were indicted for manslaughter in this case.

In Marseille in early December 2018, Zineb Redouane, an 80-year-old Algerian, died after being hit in the face by bursts of tear gas in her apartment on the 4th floor, during a demonstration of “yellow vests”. The investigation, disoriented in Lyon, is underway. Rémi Fraisse, a young environmental activist, was killed by an offensive grenade in 2014 during violent clashes on the site of the controversial Sivens dam (Tarn). The Court of Cassation definitively validated on March 23 the dismissal rendered in January 2018 in favor of the gendarme who threw the grenade.

Philippe Poutou, municipal councilor of Bordeaux, was questioned about police violence following controversial remarks by a deputy (LFI) at the town hall of Cachan (Val-de-Marne) on the subject.