dates, All Saints’ Day, Paris, zones A, B and C …

A few months before Christmas, the All Saints holidays are eagerly awaited by millions of French people, who are preparing to go on weekends or holidays on this occasion. Find below the dates of the 2021 and 2022 school holidays for zones A, B and C.

After a mainly French-French and European summer vacation (Greece, Italy, Spain, Portugal …) due to travel restrictions, the 2021-2022 school calendar is known and available on the National Education website, French families can already prepare for their holiday plans, weekends … and more particularly the next All Saints holidays, the dates of which are common to the three zones A, B and C. Remember that the health pass is compulsory in France for travel by plane, train and interregional bus since August.

For travel to Europe, the “EU digital Covid certificate” proving vaccination, negative PCR or antigen test, or proof of recovery is required since July 1.

To organize your family vacation, here is all the useful information on the school vacation dates for the years 2021 and 2022 in the three academic zones A, B and C. What to prepare until the last minute, and depending on the changes in the health situation, your next escapades in the mountains, in the sun, in France or abroad, anticipating the bridges or the summer period.

The departure on vacation takes place after the class on the days indicated and the resumption of lessons on the morning of the days indicated. Holidays starting on Saturday, for students who do not have lessons that day, the departure takes place on Friday after lessons. Source: Ministry of National Education and Youth Created with Datawrapper

During the 2021-2022 academic year, classes will be held on Friday, May 27. The students will therefore make the Ascension Bridge from Thursday May 26 to Monday May 30, 2022. The start of summer vacation is scheduled for Thursday July 7, 2022.

Map: are you in zone A, B or C?

Zone A brings together the academies of Besançon, Bordeaux, Clermont-Ferrand, Dijon, Grenoble, Limoges, Lyon and Poitiers.





Zone A brings together the academies of Besançon, Bordeaux, Clermont-Ferrand, Dijon, Grenoble, Limoges, Lyon and Poitiers.

For the year 2021-2022, the following holiday dates in zone A will be staggered: from Saturday 12 February to Monday 28 February 2022 for winter, then from Saturday 16 April to Monday 2 May 2022 for spring.

You are part of zone B if you or your children are educated in the academies of Aix-Marseille, Amiens, Caen, Lille, Nancy-Metz, Nantes, Nice, Orléans-Tours, Reims, Rennes, Rouen and Strasbourg.

You are part of zone B if you or your children are educated in the academies of Aix-Marseille, Amiens, Caen, Lille, Nancy-Metz, Nantes, Nice, Orléans-Tours, Reims, Rennes, Rouen and Strasbourg.

For 2021-2022, zone B will be on vacation before the others, from Saturday February 5 to Monday February 21, 2022 for winter, then from Saturday April 9 to Monday April 25, 2022 for spring.

Zone C brings together the academies of Créteil, Montpellier, Paris, Toulouse and Versailles.

Zone C brings together the academies of Créteil, Montpellier, Paris, Toulouse and Versailles.

In 2022, they will take place from Saturday February 19, 2022 to Monday March 7, 2022 for winter, and from Saturday April 23, 2022 to Monday May 9, 2022 for spring.

The vacation dates for the academies of Corsica, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Martinique, Réunion, Saint-Barthélemy, Saint-Martin and Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon are specific. To find out about them, you can consult the government website.

What are the public holidays in 2021, 2022 and 2023?

Of the 11 annual public holidays, only four do not fall during school holidays or a weekend in the 2020-2021 school year. These are the armistice of the First World War, Easter Monday, Ascension Day and Pentecost Monday.

During the 2021-2022 school year, three public holidays will be located outside school holidays and weekends for zones A and B. This is the armistice of the First World War, Easter Monday (for the zone C), Ascension Thursday, and Pentecost Monday. Pupils in zone C will therefore benefit from a day without additional school. This is the harsh law of the calendar.

