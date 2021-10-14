Deadmau5 and Core invite you to a virtual concert

Announced during the opening show of gamescom 2021 presented by Geoff Keighley, the musical experience imagined by artist deadmau5 has revealed some of its secrets. During a preview session, we were able to meet Joel Zimmerman without his mouse headset and walk alongside him “Oberhasli”, a world showcasing his musical works in an online space with mini-games. games. Raise your weapon!

From American McGee to deadmau5

After calling on American McGee for an Alice-themed competition, the Core team is honoring electronic music artist deadmau5. This is not the first time that the Canadian DJ / producer has turned on the headphones to highlight the game creation software designed by Manticore Games, he who used the creations of the community to make his music video.When The Summer Dies”. But today, the musician goes further by opening the doors of Oberhasli, a world out of his imagination entirely designed with Core which gives pride of place to music and mini-games, in order to allow its fans to have fun together.

This universe divided into several zones is in fact a kind of hub giving access to different levels. About twenty worlds created by Core users are accessible. The principle thus follows the philosophy of the multiverse implemented since the beginnings of Core. Giant mouse heads abound here, and the place is teeming with details that fans should appreciate.. As for the three mini-games on offer, we participated in a test where we had to hurry to jump on the right platform by relying on the colors requested, while collecting as many musical notes as possible. A little game very arcade and immediately accessible that a Mario Party would not deny.





Show must go on

We were also able to attend the rehearsal of the concert of deadmau5. In the facts, the players enter a room and attend a more or less interactive show. Similar to what can be seen in Fortnite’s end-of-season events, the show involves different events that are linked together until a grand finale. The player is teleported from one level to another to the rhythm of Joel Zimmerman’s melodies. It is clear that the event was very nice: fans of deadmau5 will be in heaven. The others will discover the multiple possibilities of Core on an EDM background.

As a reminder, Core is free software used to create players, and play creators. It builds on the fundamentals of the Unreal Engine while simplifying its use so that anyone can create something. Various tutorials exist to help users get started, while the team regularly adds new features to reduce the mental barrier preventing some players from taking the creative step. A new framework system has also been set up, offering prefabs useful for the creation of games.. If you want to get a feel for what’s possible with Core, you can take a look at creations like Dead rush, Krafty Karts, Fetch Spirit, Toranoha Tactics or Exodus.

The clip of deadmau5 made with Core

Oberhasli is available to all Core users. The launch of this musical experience is accompanied by various virtual concerts by deadmau5 which will take place between October 16 and 18 (October 16 at midnight and 8 p.m., October 17 at 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. and October 18 at midnight). Core can be downloaded for free by here.