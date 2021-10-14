Dean Cain mocks DC Comics after Superman’s son is bisexual news

The comedian of the series Lois & Clark mocks the publishing house which wants to be “daring”. Comics Superman: Son ol Kal-El # 5, which comes out in November, will follow the adventures of his son Jonathan Kent.

“Jon Kent has found his identity (…) The new Superman is displayed as bisexualDC Comics announced on October 11. Clark Kent and Lois Lane’s son falls for Jay Nakamura, a journalist with superpowers, in new comic Superman: Its ol Kal-El. “It seemed anachronistic to make this new hero a carbon copy of his father, a heterosexual white male», Specifies the publishing house.

Dean Cain could not remain silent in the face of this “coming out”. American morning guest Fox & Friends , the 55-year-old actor, who played the Man of Steel on television for Lois & Clark, is not convinced that“A bisexual Superman is particularly revolutionary” and in no way subscribes to the late decision taken by the creators. “They say it’s bold. I say they are taking the bandwagon “, he declares, before illustrating: “Robin [l’acolyte de Batman, NDLR] recently came out as a bi. Honestly, who is really shocked by this news? ”.

The root of the problem is elsewhere according to Cain, who protests. “Why don’t they do it and fight for the right of women to go to school and to have the ability to work and live? What about boys not to be raped by men under the New Gentile Taliban? That would be brave ”. The character of Superman Jr. is hailed for dealing with climate change and the deportation of refugees from Metropolis, birthplace of Superman. “There is real evil in this world today, real corruption and a government that goes too far. It would be great to tackle these issues. I would like to see the character do it ”, concludes Dean Cain.

Comics Superman: Son ol Kal-El # 5, which will follow the adventures of Jonathan Kent in a new light, will be released on November 9.