More

    Death at 59 of Ravil Isyanov, actor of “NCIS” and “The Americans”

    Entertainment


    The actor, of Russian origin, succumbed at the end of September to a long illness. He has appeared in several successful movies and series like Transformers.

    Actor Ravil Isyanov, known for his roles in popular series NCIS: Los Angeles and The Americans, died at the age of 59 from a long illness, announced on Wednesday at Variety his agent.

    “He was a real gentleman. He worked until his death. We worked together for twenty years and we had become friends,” she said in a statement.

    “We will miss him. We are shattered by this tragic loss. A beautiful soul who leaves us too soon.”


    In the biopic of Marilyn Monroe

    Ravil Isyanov will soon be showing in several unreleased films, including the highly anticipated biopic Blonde hair on Marilyn Monroe. He will play director Billy Wilder (Some like it hot, Seven years of reflection) in this Andrew Dominik film worn by Ana de Armas. Airing scheduled for 2022 on Netflix.

    Born in 1962 in the Soviet Union, he began his career in 1998 in Hollywood. We had seen him since in more than seventy productions, most often in roles of Russians, in particular of which K-19 (2002) by Kathryn Bigelow, Insurgents (2008) with Daniel Craig and Transformers 3 (2011) by Michael Bay.

    Original article published on BFMTV.com

    VIDEO – Death of Kelly Preston: devastated, John Travolta takes a radical decision


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleA thief takes inspiration from the Lupine series and fails miserably
    Next articleYoung mother of three’s bungee jumping turns drama

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC