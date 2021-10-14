Death at 59 of Ravil Isyanov, actor of “NCIS” and “The Americans”

The actor, of Russian origin, succumbed at the end of September to a long illness. He has appeared in several successful movies and series like Transformers.

Actor Ravil Isyanov, known for his roles in popular series NCIS: Los Angeles and The Americans, died at the age of 59 from a long illness, announced on Wednesday at Variety his agent.

“He was a real gentleman. He worked until his death. We worked together for twenty years and we had become friends,” she said in a statement.

“We will miss him. We are shattered by this tragic loss. A beautiful soul who leaves us too soon.”





In the biopic of Marilyn Monroe

Ravil Isyanov will soon be showing in several unreleased films, including the highly anticipated biopic Blonde hair on Marilyn Monroe. He will play director Billy Wilder (Some like it hot, Seven years of reflection) in this Andrew Dominik film worn by Ana de Armas. Airing scheduled for 2022 on Netflix.

Born in 1962 in the Soviet Union, he began his career in 1998 in Hollywood. We had seen him since in more than seventy productions, most often in roles of Russians, in particular of which K-19 (2002) by Kathryn Bigelow, Insurgents (2008) with Daniel Craig and Transformers 3 (2011) by Michael Bay.

Original article published on BFMTV.com

VIDEO – Death of Kelly Preston: devastated, John Travolta takes a radical decision