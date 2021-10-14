Death of Emmanuel de La Taille, former journalist of TF1

The former head of the economy service of the front page died on Wednesday following a road accident near the Champs-Élysées in Paris. He was 89 years old.

He was the forerunner of the television economy. Emmanuel de La Taille died at the age of 89. According to our colleagues from Parisian , the former TF1 journalist was the victim of a road accident on Wednesday 13 October. Not far from the Champs-Élysées, he was hit by a truck and did not survive his injuries.

Born in 1932 in Casablanca (Morocco), this descendant of the poet and playwright Jean de La Taille began his career in 1960 when during the Algerian war, he was in charge of the information department in Algiers. After a few years spent at AFP as a specialist on Europe, he took his first steps on television as head of the foreign service at the ORTF. Present daily on the air then on TF1, he became one of the most famous journalists of the French.





In 1978, he launched with François de Closets “L’Enjeu”, the first general public economic magazine, broadcast every month in the second part of the evening. In 1988, “Le Club de l’Enjeu” took over every week in the third part of the evening then became “L’Enjeu international” for its appearance on TV5 Monde from 1994 to 1998. Since his withdrawal from the air, Emmanuel de La Taille launched a web-TV and published three books.

»Follow all the information from TV Magazine on Facebook and Twitter .