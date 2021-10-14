Death of Samuel Paty: any disturbance during the tribute will be “sanctioned”, warns Jean-Michel Blanquer

One year later the assassination of Samuel Paty, National Education is preparing to pay tribute to the professor of history geography killed after showing Muhammad caricatures to his students. The Minister of National Education Jean-Michel Blanquer gave some details this Thursday. ” A minute of silence will be held late Friday afternoon “in all schools, he said at the microphone of BFMTV.



Any disturbance during the minute of silence “will be sanctioned”, he adds. “Problems had already been reported last year”, duringa first tribute to the teacher, recalled the minister. And to add: “Even if these disturbances represented a very small percentage, they had been signaled and obviously sanctioned”. Already Thursday, the Minister of the Interior Gérald Darmanin called the prefects to “total vigilance” during this tribute more particularly “in and around schools”.

This year, the homage paid to the professor will also result in an hour in class which will give rise to an exchange around the memory of the professor. The educational teams will be free “how they want to organize this exchange”, had already specified the spokesman of the government Gabriel Attal.