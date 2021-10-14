Deathloop: Arkane details the content of Update 1, even more beautiful and fluid on PS5 and PC

As in a time loop that we know by heart, time flies. Casually, the latest game from Arkane Lyon studios was released a month ago, to the day, and quickly positioned itself as a staple of this year 2021. It is therefore logical that the studio wants to take care of its foal and, to this end, it has just published the contents of the first major update of the title.

When it was released, Deathloop was unanimous among the specialized press but was not exempt from all flaws : we could in particular blame him for an artificial intelligence with strawberries, many bugs still a bit too present as well as a small disappointment on the side of the graphics on PS5.

Without a doubt, Arkane got wind of his little hiccups and got to work to deliver a first update of the game that meets the expectations of the players. And to see the river list, posted on the Bethesda website, improvements on PS5 and PC, the game should now be more vibrant than ever.

Moreover, this update described as “major” is aptly named since it turns out to be sizeable: we are talking about 5 GB on PS5 and no less than 11 GB on PC. But let’s take the time to highlight the most interesting additions of the latter because, beyond improving the overall gaming experience (joystick sensations in hand, camera fluidity, NPC behavior, etc.), this brings aesthetic and material improvements more than welcome.

On the side of the PS5, we notice the arrival of an HDR calibration screen and performance and stability improvements when using ray-tracing. Audio also benefits from preferential treatment since the quality of the mix has been improved. Also to be noted: a little coquetry for the Sony DualSense controller that is offered improvements in haptic feedback and vibrations.





For the Pc, it’s more or less the same when it comes to adjustments, except that we notice the arrival of DLSS from NVIDIA. All the fixes applied to bugs can be found on the Bethesda site as announced above.

Deathloop is available on PC and PS5. You can also consult our test here.

