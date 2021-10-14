deaths start to rise again due to Covid

The disruption of health services due to Covid wiped out years of the fight against tuberculosis, the deaths of which rose for the first time in more than ten years, the WHO alerted Thursday, October 14.

And the situation seems far from improving as a growing number of people do not know they are suffering from the disease, which can be treated and cured, worries the World Health Organization, in its annual report. on tuberculosis for 2020.

4.1 million people with tuberculosis

The WHO estimates that around 4.1 million people have tuberculosis but have not been diagnosed or have not been officially declared, a figure up sharply from the 2.9 million in 2019. The pandemic of Covid-19 has reversed years of global progress in the fight against tuberculosis, a disease caused by the tubercle bacillus that most commonly affects the lungs.

According to the report, there were 214,000 deaths from tuberculosis among those living with HIV last year (up from 209,000 in 2019) and 1.3 million deaths from tuberculosis among other people (up from 1.2 million in 2019). That is to say a total of some 1.5 million deaths, a situation that sends the world back to 2017, worries the WHO. “This report confirms our fears that the disruption of essential health services due to the pandemic could start to undo years of progress against tuberculosis“, Said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of WHO, in a statement.





“This is alarming news that must serve as a global wake-up call for the urgent need to invest and innovate to close the gaps in diagnosis, treatment and care for millions of people. affected by this old but preventable and treatable disease“, he added.

Fall in the number of people diagnosed

The rise in deaths jeopardizes the WHO strategy to reduce deaths from the disease by 90% and the incidence rate of tuberculosis by 80% by 2030, compared to 2015. However, according to the organization’s projections, the number of people developing tuberculosis and dying from this disease could still be “much higher in 2021 and 2022“.

In addition to the confinements that have complicated patient access to healthcare centers, the negative impacts of the pandemic on essential tuberculosis services are numerous, the Covid-19 vampirizing healthcare staff and financial and technical resources. The number of people newly diagnosed and declared tuberculosis by the authorities fell to 5.8 million in 2020, against 7.1 million in 2019, which represents a drop of 18% compared to the 2012 level.

The supply of preventive treatment against tuberculosis has also suffered: some 2.8 million people had access to it in 2020, a reduction of 21% in one year. Global spending on TB diagnostic, treatment and prevention services also fell, from $ 5.8 billion to $ 5.3 billion, less than half of the global funding target for TB. the fight against the disease which is 13 billion dollars per year by 2022.