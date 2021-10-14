Decapitated woman in Agde: a 51-year-old man arrested and placed in police custody

LCI editorial staff –
The numerous investigations carried out in recent hours by the Central Directorate of the Judicial Police of Montpellier have borne fruit. In a press release published this Thursday evening, the Béziers prosecutor Raphaël Balland announced that a suspect has been arrested “shortly before 9 p.m. in the Agathoise region” in the case of the beheading of a 77-year-old woman in Agde, in Hérault.
“This is a 51-year-old man who knew the victim”, he specifies. “He was placed in custody of the murder chief given the developments in the investigations suggesting elements of premeditation”, but benefit for the time being “fully of the presumption of innocence”.
The body of the victim, a former teacher, was found Wednesday evening by firefighters at her home. She was decapitated, her head near the body. Apparently living alone in her home since the death of her husband, she was the mother of two children. It was his son who sounded the alarm, worrying about the victim’s lack of response to his phone calls.
