Game News Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles – The adaptation of the manga takes place in a trailer

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles launches tomorrow, along with a launch trailer featuring the game.

The successful manga Demon Slayer has been adapted several times in the playoffs animated, also with some success. Cyberconnect2 So had the idea to adapt the Koyoharu Gotōge franchise into a video game, edited by Sega. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles, coming out tomorrow, will stage the adventures of Tanjirō and his sister Nezuko.

We invite you to consult the test of Silent_Jay, which notably praises respect for the original work in the story mode of the game, but regrets some elements of the game, especially on the side of the staging and the technical aspect.





Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles will be released tomorrow, October 15, on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, and Xbox One.

Test – Demon Slayer The Hinokami Chronicles: The best manga adaptation since Dragon Ball FighterZ?