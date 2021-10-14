Denis Brogniart reveals regularly reframe angry candidates in off

This Tuesday, October 12, in Koh-Lanta, Clémentine was somewhat carried away against Denis Brogniart during a qualifying round. An episode on which the candidate returned, in the company of the host, in a live Instagram.

Between the heat, lack of sleep, hunger and competition, Koh-Lanta adventurers can be subject to stress. A situation which can sometimes create some tension within the adventure. This Tuesday, while Clémence, Ugo and Clémentine faced each other in a final duel in an attempt to re-enter the adventure, the last one used a slightly scathing repartee to the attention of Denis Brogniart, when she had failed to make a perfect domino pinfall. “Oh no, why did he drop that asshole over there? He fell before“, Clémentine got upset. “He fell before, because …“, began to explain the host, before being interrupted by the candidate at the end of his nerves.”Because what ?“she said. “Because he might have been badly positioned, unsteadily balanced. You can only blame yourself.“, concluded Denis Brogniart. Clémentine’s remark was particularly commented on by Internet users, some felt that she had disrespected the host.

In a live Instagram, this Wednesday, the candidate – who was finally eliminated at the end of the test – returned to this episode with Denis Brogniart. “There was a controversy over the way I answer dominoes“, Clémentine launches to the host. And he answers:”I know you by heart. Me, it amuses me“, before explaining that the candidates were under pressure. “I understand you, there is stress. You dream of coming back, you want to go back to the adventure again and then you answer me, but it made me laugh!”

Denis Brogniart: “Rest assured, I am playing my role”

If Denis Brogniart did not feel the remark of Clémentine as a lack of respect, he does not hesitate to reframe the candidates who go out of their hinges. “I won’t give names, but every now and then when an adventurer talks to me while being a little upset, I can put him back in his place right away and it’s not necessarily on TV, loose the host. Rest assured, I am playing my part.“Denis Brogniart specifies all the same that he has never been confronted with a real case of verbal abuse.”I do not remember a real lack of respect in twenty years of Koh-Lanta of an adventurer“, concluded the host.

