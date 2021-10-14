Diego Schwartzman continues against Casper Ruud in Indian Wells

The Indian Wells tournament almost ended very early for Diego Schwartzman. From his entry into the running against Maxime Cressy. Against the Franco-American, he saved two match points. He also had to tear himself away in the third round against Dan Evans who led by a set and a break before suffering the return of the Argentine. On energy, the 15th world has offered these two successes on the wire and he improved them, Wednesday, by dominating a Casper Ruud (6-3, 6-3).
This victory against a top 10, his first of the year, Schwartzman particularly savored. And too bad if the Norwegian, massaged for a long time in the right arm at a change of sides, did not seem in the best of form. “It’s a big win because I was trying to get my best tennis back for a while, Schwartzman confided. I think at the start of the year I was very tired. It was not easy for the South American players to travel all the time, with the bubbles, without being able to come home. It was really hard. Sometimes you are on the court but your mind is elsewhere. “
Norrie or Paul for a place in the last square
His title in Buenos Aires, thinned out in the gray, was not enough to completely fill him. For a few weeks now, the one who had invited himself to the London Masters in 2020 (he is 17th in the Race today) felt really better without succeeding in securing a big result. “I was close to it and I finally succeeded, he congratulated himself. I deserve it because I have struggled in my head too many times. “
Thanks to this success, he opened the doors to the quarters at Indian Wells – he will face Cameron Norrie or Tommy Paul – for the first time in his career. A great reward after this complicated season.