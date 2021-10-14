DIRECT. Covid-19: “Towards a stop of the health pass in certain places, from November 15”, according to Jean-François Delfraissy

Follow the events of the day live:

8:25 am. “The health pass is not extended until July 2022 but we are giving ourselves the possibility of continuing to use it”, says Elisabeth Borne. “We will lighten the health pass when necessary and possible if the epidemic continues to decline.”

8:22 a.m. “We have returned to the unemployment rate before the health crisis”, explains Elisabeth Borne, the Minister of Labor. “Our economy is picking up very strongly thanks to whatever costs the government has put in place during this health crisis”, continues Elisabeth Borne on Europe 1.

8:11. NBA: for Irving, unvaccinated, “everyone has the right to do what they see fit”. The leader of the Nets Kyrie Irving, removed from the prosecution by his club unless he is vaccinated against Covid-19, believes that “everyone has the right to do what they see fit”, Wednesday on Instagram.

“Everyone has the right to do what they think is right for them. Nobody should be forced to do anything with their body, “reacted the player to justify his choice not to be vaccinated. The 29-year-old basketball player was banned Tuesday from training or playing by the Brooklyn Nets, unless he resigned himself to receiving his injections.

8:03 am. “We must remove the health pass”, asks Marine Le Pen, the president of the National Rally, on RTL

7:54 a.m. CureVac: 5 minutes to understand the abandonment of the German anti-Covid vaccine. Penalized, among other things, by an overall efficacy rate of less than 50%, the CureVac vaccine candidate finally saw its development aborted on Tuesday. Explanations of the abandonment of a project which had aroused hope and enthusiasm in Europe. Explanations.

7:42 am. In Brazil, Bolsonaro gives up being vaccinated. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro announces that he would ultimately not be vaccinated against Covid-19, after having affirmed for months that he would be “the last Brazilian” immune.

“I decided not to get vaccinated anymore. I have seen new studies and my immunity is at its highest, why would I need the vaccine? Asked the far-right president in an interview on radio Jovem Pan, without specifying which studies he was referring to.

“It would be like betting ten reals in the lottery to win two, it makes no sense,” insisted the head of state, who had said in the past in an ironic tone that Pfizer’s vaccine could “transform ( people) in crocodile ”because of possible side effects.

7:35. In Germany, shortages are delaying economic recovery. When international trade coughs, Germany catches a cold: shortages of materials on world markets particularly hamper the recovery of Europe’s largest economy, dependent on its exporting industry.



This is the observation that should make Thursday the main economic institutes of the country (DIW, IFO, IFW, IWH and RWI), by unveiling their latest growth forecasts, expected in sharp decline. According to the latest estimates, which date back to April, Germany was expected to experience a 3.7% increase in its GDP in 2021, after a historic drop of 4.9% in 2020.

7:28. Towards a stop of the health pass in certain places from November 15. “ The government has chosen a gradual alleviation of the restriction measures, an end to the health pass in certain places, from November 15 rather than immediately, this is the scenario that we recommended ”, explains Jean-François Delfraissy to the newspaper Le World.

7:18. Jean-François Delfraissy quite “optimistic”. “In the coming weeks, two scenarios are possible: either a small wave of the Delta variant, with a limited impact on the healthcare system, or a significant increase in viral circulation, but without major impact on the healthcare system. I am therefore quite optimistic ”, declares the president of the scientific council.

7:07 am. “We hadn’t expected that the fourth wave would slow down so quickly”, explains Jean-François Delfraissy, the president of the scientific council, in an interview with the newspaper Le Monde. “This is partly explained by the very high level of vaccination in France and by the very high efficacy of vaccines, of unexpected magnitude”, continues the immunologist.

6:45 am. Recall of different vaccines. People who have received the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine may benefit from receiving a booster dose of a different, messenger RNA vaccine, according to preliminary results from a US study.

This study, funded by the National Institutes of Health, was eagerly awaited in the United States because it relates to the possibility of “mixing” the vaccines, that is to say of using a different vaccine for the booster dose than for the initial series, which is not currently allowed in the country.

6:40 am. Mask at school: the list of 12 new departments where it will no longer be compulsory on Monday. In these departments where the virus circulates the least, all students from CP to CM2 will be able to drop the mask from October 18. The only downside: Lozère where schoolchildren will have to hand it over. The list of departments where the mask will no longer be compulsory at school.

6:35 am. 27 new deaths in France in the last 24 hours. A total of 117,173 people have lost their lives since the start of the epidemic.

6.30am. the Senate says no to compulsory vaccination. The Senate dominated by the right rejects a bill aimed at establishing compulsory vaccination for all against Covid-19, defended by the socialist group which found itself isolated on this position.

6:20 am. The controversial extension of the health pass in the Council of Ministers. The bill extending until July 31, 2022 the possible use of the health pass was presented on Wednesday in the Council of Ministers. The text tightens the penalties in the event of fraud, up to five years’ imprisonment and a fine of 75,000 euros.