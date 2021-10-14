Djamel Belmadi (Algeria coach), about Andy Delort: “It’s the big joke of the year! “

“It’s either big stupidity, or the nerve that has no limit”
This Thursday, on RMC, Belmadi took his criticism up a notch: “It’s the big joke of the year! It is either big stupidity, or the nerve that has no limits. I said word for word what he wrote but we call people. Let’s face it. It is a decision fraught with meaning. He should have addressed himself first to the press and to the Algerian population. To say that he is going to put the national team in parentheses and that he favors the club because there is competition … He talks to me about the competition in Nice, but he does not accept the one that there is in the national team. “
Belmadi can’t imagine selecting Delort for the 2022 World Cup
A little over a year from now the World Cup will be contested, but Belmadi cannot imagine selecting a player who has not been available for qualifying. “So we are going to play under 40 degrees in Niger, in terrible conditions, we are going to hit each other all over Africa during a qualifying campaign which is a bit of hell, and when everything is done, when everything is settled, the gentleman comes back like a little bride: “Is it okay I’m available now?” It is doubly disrespectful to us. “