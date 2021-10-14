Djamel Belmadi still attacks Andy Delort, who wants to take a break from Algeria: “The big joke of the year”

“This is the big joke of the year. It’s big stupidity, or the nerve that has no limits “, declared initially the coach, winner of the CAN 2019.
“So we are going to play under 40 ° C in Niger, in appalling conditions, we are going to have a qualifying campaign all over Africa which is a bit of a hell, and when everything is done, when everything is settled, the Monsieur returns like a little bride: ‘Is it okay, am I available now?’ It’s doubly disrespecting us“, he added.
Last week, in the columns of The team, the former Montpellier had justified his choice. “I have just arrived in a club where the requirements and the competition are much higher, I want to put all the chances in my side“, confided the man with eleven selections with the Fennecs (for four tenures).
By the end of 2022, Andy Delort may have secured his starting place with the Gym … while closing the door to a possible (note: Algeria is for the moment at the head of its group of qualification) participation in the next World Cup.
