Djamel Belmadi still attacks Andy Delort, who wants to take a break from Algeria: “The big joke of the year”

Djamel Belmadi is unlikely to recall Andy Delort for a long time. This Thursday, in an interview with RMC Sport, the Algeria coach again returned to the 30-year-old striker’s choice to take a break with the Fennecs, in order to devote himself to OGC Nice, his new club.

“This is the big joke of the year. It’s big stupidity, or the nerve that has no limits “, declared initially the coach, winner of the CAN 2019.

“So we are going to play under 40 ° C in Niger, in appalling conditions, we are going to have a qualifying campaign all over Africa which is a bit of a hell, and when everything is done, when everything is settled, the Monsieur returns like a little bride: ‘Is it okay, am I available now?’ It’s doubly disrespecting us“, he added.

Last week, in the columns of The team, the former Montpellier had justified his choice. “I have just arrived in a club where the requirements and the competition are much higher, I want to put all the chances in my side“, confided the man with eleven selections with the Fennecs (for four tenures).





Before Algeria’s last two matches, against Niger for the World Cup qualifiers, Djamel Belmadi had already attacked Andy Delort. “Four-five days ago, he sent me a message where he said he wanted to ‘favor his club in a competition with (Kasper) Dolberg and (Amine) Gouiri’ and ‘put the selection on hold for a year‘, he told at a press conference. I had a heated discussion with him where I blamed him and his club. “

By the end of 2022, Andy Delort may have secured his starting place with the Gym … while closing the door to a possible (note: Algeria is for the moment at the head of its group of qualification) participation in the next World Cup.

