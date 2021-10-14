More

    Drogba sees triple at the Vélodrome, a fiery atmosphere, a river score … a completely crazy Heroes Match!

    What party ! The Stade Vélodrome hosted a charity meeting between OM Légendes and a Unicef ​​Selection whose profits will be fully donated to the children of Côte d’Ivoire. The match ended with a score of 7 to 4. Didier Drogba scored a hat-trick for the Legends of Marseilles, making an already hot Orange Vélodrome exult! For each goal scored, the OM Foundation paid € 1,000 to Unicef. On the ground, Benoît Cheyrou, Louis Saha, Didier Drogba, JuL or even Taye Taïwo enjoyed! Ciryl Gane, Benoît Paire, Pierre Gasly, Teddy Rinner, Basile Boli, Lehmann, Fabrizio Ravanelli … a slew of stars were present this evening in Marseille for the occasion. Thank you gentlemen!

    to summarize

    What an incredible evening we were able to experience at the Orange Vélodrome during the charity meeting between OM Légendes and a Unicef ​​Selection. Didier Drogba scored a hat-trick in a Mad Heroes Match, in front of an incredible audience.

