Drogba sees triple at the Vélodrome, a fiery atmosphere, a river score … a completely crazy Heroes Match!

What party ! The Stade Vélodrome hosted a charity meeting between OM Légendes and a Unicef ​​Selection whose profits will be fully donated to the children of Côte d’Ivoire. The match ended with a score of 7 to 4. Didier Drogba scored a hat-trick for the Legends of Marseilles, making an already hot Orange Vélodrome exult! For each goal scored, the OM Foundation paid € 1,000 to Unicef. On the ground, Benoît Cheyrou, Louis Saha, Didier Drogba, JuL or even Taye Taïwo enjoyed! Ciryl Gane, Benoît Paire, Pierre Gasly, Teddy Rinner, Basile Boli, Lehmann, Fabrizio Ravanelli … a slew of stars were present this evening in Marseille for the occasion. Thank you gentlemen!

#MatchDesHeros It’s over at the Vélodrome with a score of 7-4 for the OM Legends team against UNICEF! Superb atmosphere ⚽️

Well done to all the players 💪 pic.twitter.com/SyQjDaaIbc

– made in marseille (@MadeMarseille) October 13, 2021