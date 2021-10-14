Dwayne Johnson shares regrets over fight with Vin Diesel

CINEMA – “I should never have shared this”. Asked by Vanity Fair this Tuesday, October 12, Dwayne Johnson returned to his argument with Vin Diesel, highlighted by a hot Instagram message published by the former wrestler after the shooting of Fast and Furious8 in August 2016.

Deleted since, the post denounced the behavior of “sissies” and “sissies” of certain actors. A spade actually addressed to the star of the franchise, the two sharing no common scene in the eighth installment at the request of the interpreter of the agent Luke Hobbs.

If the movie star Jumanji, who will no longer appear in the next films of the saga, absolutely does not regret his words five years later, he nevertheless recognizes his mistake in having displayed his anger on social networks. “I meant what I said. For sure. I mean what I say when I say it. But expressing it publicly was not the right thing to do ”, he explained in the columns of Vanity Fair.





“The public does not need to know”

And the actor to clarify: “It was not my best day. It goes against my DNA. I don’t share things like that. I take care of that kind of bullshit out of the public eye and ears. He doesn’t need to know it. That’s why I say it wasn’t my best day ”.

Dwayne Johnson also revealed to the magazine that “every member of the film crew thanked him” after its resounding release, despite the controversy that ensued.

Even today, the relationship between the two men remains strained. It is not uncommon for them to send spikes to each other through the media. Vin Diesel had also confided last June to Men′s Health that it was thanks to him, and his “somewhat rough” methods, that Dwayne Johnson excelled in the saga.

A statement which had greatly amused the person concerned: “I laughed, but I laughed so hard. I think everyone laughed at that. I will not say more ”, he then replied in the columns of the Hollywood Reporter.

See also on The HuffPost: This artificial intelligence could upset dubbing in the cinema