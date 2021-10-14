EA will have to pay more than a billion dollars if it wants to keep the name of the game

We know a little more about the reasons that push EA to want to change the iconic name of FIFA. Indeed, the organization from which the publisher borrows the name now wishes to double the price indicated in the contract. Which amounts to more than a billion dollars every 4 years, for each World Cup, therefore.

Soon the end of an era? Everything seems to point to a future where FIFA will no longer be called FIFA. EA first raised this possibility last week, announcing that it was in the process of “Fromexplore the idea of ​​renaming our EA SPORTS football games ”. In its press release, the publisher mentions in particular its relationship with the organization from which it borrows the name since 1993. A relationship that could soon come to an end.





The contract binding identities, signed in 2013, is in fact valid until the end of 2022. The desire to change the name of FIFA would therefore not be a coincidence, since this operation still costs a trifle of 85 million euros per year to EA. According to the New York Times, it is the end of this contract that pushes the company to seek new leads. According to the newspaper, FIFA demands twice the amount to continue using his name.

FIFA, a billion dollar name

EA and FIFA have been trying to find an agreement on the issue for two years now, and negotiations have been heated to say the least. Well aware of the extreme profitability of the license, the world football body intends to recover its share of the pie. The latter thus wishes to touch over a billion dollars at each new World Cup cycle, ie every 4 years. For comparison, FIFA’s Ultimate Team mode grossed EA $ 1.62 billion in 2021.

What’s more, it’s not all about the money – although one can imagine that this is the hotspot of contention. While the publisher wishes to use the name to expand its sources of income, including by organizing competitions or offering NFTs, FIFA does not share its ambition and wishes to remain in the field of video games.

As a result, EA is already preparing for the sequel. The company recently registered the name ” EA Sports FC»From the European Union Intellectual Property Office. As for the name and appearance of the players, this question seems to be settled for the moment. Yesterday,the publisher has renewed its contract with FIFPRO, which allows him “To offer the best and most authentic football experience”, according to him.

