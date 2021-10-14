Elisabeth Borne does not rule out the loss of the health pass for those who refuse the third dose

Mid-day update on the main information The Minister of Labor, Elisabeth Borne, indicated this morning not to exclude the loss of the health pass in the event of refusal of the third dose of vaccine.

The mask will no longer be compulsory in primary school from Monday in 12 new departments.

“We must insist on the importance of keeping the barrier gestures as much as possible at least until spring 2022,” said Professor Jean-François Delfraissy, President of the Scientific Council in an interview with Le Monde.

Russia on Thursday recorded daily records for new infections and deaths from the coronavirus.

12 noon: Data security for Covid tests still insufficient The Cnil, French gendarme of personal data, announced on Thursday that it had given notice to the young company Francetest, a site transmitting the results of Covid tests carried out in pharmacies to the government platform, for “insufficient security” of health data. This decision follows the revelation at the end of August of a security breach that made personal data (surnames, first names, dates of birth, addresses, telephone numbers, social security numbers and e-mail address) and the results of tests of thousands of people.

11:57 am: Pradié (LR) opposed to an extension of the health pass beyond November The secretary general of LR Aurélien Pradié said on Thursday that he was opposed to the possible extension of the health pass beyond November 15 and to the bill which extends it until July 31, 2022. “I personally am – I do not commit my political family – unfavorable to the extension of the health pass over such a long period “, explained the deputy of Lot on Public Senate. “I think that until November 15 is the right schedule and I think we should not go beyond,” he said.

11:10 am: Russia records daily records of infections and deaths Russia on Thursday recorded daily records of new infections and deaths from the coronavirus, the epidemic being in full swing due to a sluggish vaccination campaign and very reduced health restrictions. According to the daily report published by the Russian government, 31,299 infected people have been counted in the past 24 hours and 986 people have died, absolute records since the start of the pandemic.

9:55 am: The Netherlands worried about a new rise in contamination The Dutch government is worried that a new wave of contamination appears to be taking shape in the country as the number of Covid-19 cases has increased in the past seven days. The number of cases is now 62% higher than last week, the most significant increase since mid-July, according to health authorities. Nationwide, there were 3,746 new cases, nearly double the number of cases recorded the previous Wednesday. More than 500 people are treated in hospital for Covid-19 and nearly 140 in intensive care. The government qualifies the level of alert as worrying.

9:48 am: In Costa Rica, the vaccination required in bars The government of Costa Rica announced on Wednesday that a certificate of vaccination against Covid-19 will be required from December 1 at the entrance to restaurants, bars, hotels, shops, as well as in gyms and enclosures sports.

9:10 am: Borne does not exclude the loss of the health pass for those who refuse the third dose The Minister of Labor, Elisabeth Borne, indicated this morning not to exclude the loss of the health pass in the event of refusal of the third dose of vaccine. If those eligible for a third dose do not do so, their health pass could be taken away: “This is something we are looking at but it is not decided today,” she said. “When you are an elderly person vaccinated for more than six months, it is really very important, we know that the immunity drops sharply after six months so you absolutely have to do this third dose,” she explains.

This content is blocked because you have not accepted the trackers. Clicking on ” I accept “, the plotters will be deposited and you will be able to view the contents . Clicking on “I accept all tracers”, you authorize deposits of tracers for the storage of your data on our sites and applications for the purposes of personalization and advertising targeting. You have the option of withdrawing your consent at any time.

Manage my choices I accept

I accept all plotters

9:02 am: In Cape Verde, a presidential election to end the Covid era Cape Verdeans vote Sunday in the first round of a presidential election, one of the challenges of which is to emerge from the Covid era which has been devastating for the economy of this West African country very dependent on tourism. The election is taking place as the pandemic has severely hit the economy of this West African archipelago of 550,000 inhabitants, 600 km off the coast of Senegal, where tourism represents 25% of GDP. Cape Verde recorded a historic recession of 14.8% in 2020. A breakthrough came from the United Kingdom, its main supplier of tourists, which announced on October 11 that it had removed Cape Verde from the list of countries prohibited to its nationals due to a drop in disease in the archipelago.

8:25 am: Bolsonaro gives up getting vaccinated Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has announced that he will ultimately not be vaccinated against Covid-19, after claiming for months that he would be “the last Brazilian” to be immune.

7:56 am: “We must remove the health pass” For the president of the National Rally, Marine Le Pen, “the measures are no longer proportionate to the circulation of the virus so we must remove the health pass” she said this Thursday morning on RTL. “We cannot live in an exceptional rule of law permanently” she underlines.

This content is blocked because you have not accepted the trackers. Clicking on ” I accept “, the plotters will be deposited and you will be able to view the contents . Clicking on “I accept all tracers”, you authorize deposits of tracers for the storage of your data on our sites and applications for the purposes of personalization and advertising targeting. You have the option of withdrawing your consent at any time.

Manage my choices I accept

I accept all plotters

7:23 a.m .: Compulsory vaccination of caregivers postponed in Quebec

Quebec, whose health network is battered by a staff shortage, gives workers in this sector one more month to be vaccinated, otherwise they will be suspended without pay, announced the Minister of Health of the Canadian province. . The government thus wishes to “give a last chance to the unvaccinated”, who now have until November 15 to become immunized against Covid-19.

7:16 am: Persistently congested world ports The congestion affecting ports globally and which recently forced several container ships to divert from England to European ports will last another 6 to 9 months, said the British Ports Association (BPA). This situation, linked to global traffic disruptions caused by the pandemic, has lasted “for over a year” and the blockage is not specific to the United Kingdom, the situation being “much worse in China and the United States” , according to BPA.

7:06 am: No more masks at school in twelve new departments from Monday The mask will no longer be compulsory in primary school from Monday in 12 new departments: these are Ain, Ariège, Charente, Cher, Drôme, Gard, Hérault, Moselle, Haut-Rhin, Var, Haute-Vienne and Seine-et-Marne.

6:35 am: “Keep barrier gestures as much as possible at least until spring 2022” In an interview with Le Monde, the president of the Scientific Council, Professor Jean-François Delfraissy is quite “optimistic” on the evolution of the epidemic: “In the coming weeks, two scenarios are possible: either a small wave of the variant Delta, with a contained impact on the healthcare system, i.e. a significant increase in viral circulation, but without major impact on the healthcare system. I am therefore quite optimistic, even if we cannot totally exclude the occurrence of a new variant. “ And to add: “We must insist on the importance of keeping as much as possible the barrier gestures at least until the spring of 2022. These individual measures can mitigate a possible recovery which would not be completely controlled with the vaccination.”

6:30 am: A booster of Moderna or Pfizer works best in those vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson People who have received the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine may benefit from receiving a booster dose of a different, messenger RNA vaccine, according to preliminary results from a US study published Wednesday. This study, funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), was eagerly awaited in the United States because it examines the possibility of “mixing” vaccines – that is, using a different vaccine for the dose. as a reminder that for the initial series – which is not allowed at the moment in the country.

Scientists who spoke on Covid harassed online Online harassment, death threats or even attempts to take action … For scientists who have spoken about Covid-19 in the media, the backlash has sometimes been violent. Read our article here.

5:50 am: “The health pass will not last forever” … but it will be extended The French government wants to extend the “health pass” until July 31. The bill was presented to the Council of Ministers on Wednesday. If the executive has renounced compulsory vaccination, since August 9, the pass has conditioned access to a number of social spaces, such as bars and restaurants. Since August 30, it has also been imposed on 1.8 million employees in contact with the public. Although the epidemic is largely under control, the government also wants to protect itself from any reckless lawsuits in the event of a resumption of contagion. “This is not to say that we extend the health pass until July 31”, wanted to reassure Gabriel Attal, the spokesman of the government, just that the government “gives itself the possibility of using it” . He added: “The health pass will not last forever.”

50.94 million French people have received at least one injection Since the start of the vaccination campaign in France, 50.94 million people have received at least one injection (i.e. 75.6% of the total population) and 49.36 million now have a complete vaccination schedule (73.2% ).

5:47 am: The number of hospitalized patients in France is still decreasing The number of hospitalized patients in France is still decreasing, with currently 6,601 people receiving care (-28 in 24 hours). Among these patients, 1091 (-20 in 24 hours) are in critical care services, which welcome the most severely affected patients. Finally, Public Health France recorded 27 deaths linked to Covid-19 on Wednesday.

What to remember from Wednesday The bill extending until July 31 the possible use of the health pass was presented to the Council of Ministers on Wednesday. “We accept our refusal of medical disarmament,” commented government spokesman Gabriel Attal.

The Scientific Council considers, on this subject, that the authorities “must retain over time a legal capacity to act in the event of a new epidemic wave during the coming months”.

The appeal of a hospital employee refusing to be vaccinated against Covid-19, who challenged the suspension of her contract and the payment of her salary.

Reunion Island will emerge from the state of health emergency that was declared on July 13 due to the increased circulation of the coronavirus.