Emmanuel Macron promises 5,000 more local sports facilities by 2024

A plan to build 5,000 small local sports facilities will be launched by 2024, in particular to facilitate new sports practices such as skateboarding or 3X3 basketball, the Élysée announced on Wednesday 13 October. Its amount amounts to 200 million euros.

The principle of this plan was outlined in mid-September during the reception of the Tokyo Games medalists at the Élysée Palace. It will be detailed by the President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron who goes Thursday, October 14 in Seine-Saint-Denis, in particular in Tremblay-en-France or on the site of the Olympic village. One hundred million euros will be allocated to this plan in 2022, the rest in 2023 and 2024.

There are “a certain number of cities which need equipment in the face of demand” and “a lack of sports equipment in certain territories”, underlined the Elysee. This new equipment will be “lighter”, “smaller”, and “close to home or place of work”. 1,000 “citystade” (multisports ground), 1,000 dojos and combat sports halls, 500 3X3 basketball courts, 500 paddle tennis courts, 500 skate parks, 200 mobile sports sites such as pools, and even equipment “innovative” using digital.

It is also a question of supporting new sports practices such as 3X3 basketball or even skateboarding, which have become Olympic disciplines, and constitute “inheritance “ of the Paris 2024 Olympics. Some equipment will be “requalifications” existing spaces, such as “ground floors of social buildings”.