Emmanuel Macron, scorer and star of a charity football match in Poissy

REPORTING – The President of the Republic put on his crampons for more than an hour with the Variétés club de France this Thursday, in Poissy, showing himself rather comfortable with the ball on the foot.

Special envoy to Poissy

“I am a relatively mediocre footballer.»Visiting the Clairefontaine training center to visit the Blues before the Euro football tournament, Emmanuel Macron had not taken gloves to judge his footballing qualities. In Poissy this Wednesday afternoon, a little more than 2,000 spectators gathered at the Léo-Lagrange stadium were able to judge from documents the real talent of the Head of State as a player, a surprise guest of a gala meeting between the Variety club. France and a selection of nursing staff from the Poissy / Saint-Germain-en-Laye hospital center for the benefit of the hospital foundation. A first for a President of the Republic.

In the city of his friend and teammate for a day Karl Olive, mayor of Poissy, the president wet the sky blue jersey for more than an hour, 75 minutes to be precise, with the number 3 on the back, his number fetish, in a defensive midfield position. “He’s not Maradona but he knows how to play football“, had