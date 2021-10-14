Emmanuel Macron scorer during a football match with the Variétés Club de France

In Poissy (Yvelines), Emmanuel Macron participated this Thursday in a charity match of the Variety Club of France against a team of caregivers. The President of the Republic was pleased by scoring from the penalty spot.

Improbable scene this Thursday at the Léo-Lagrange stadium in Poissy, in the Yvelines. In crampons, number 3 in the back, Emmanuel Macron took part in a charity match of the Variety Club of France against a team made up of caregivers from the intercommunal hospital center of Poissy / Saint-Germain-en-Laye. The President of the Republic, passionate about football and a great supporter of OM, took his place in the midfield alongside Rudi Garcia, the former coach of Marseille and Lyon. And he even scored.





A goal from a penalty

After a foul in the box, the former Brazilian striker Sonny Anderson gave him the ball and, to the applause of the public, Emmanuel Macron found the net from the penalty spot, helped by the lack of responsiveness of the opposing goalkeeper … After a few minutes, the Head of State repositioned himself as a central hinge with Christian Karembeu, 1998 world champion. His style of play? Rather precise passes, a lot of activity but little concentration in pressing …

The proceeds from this meeting will be donated to the Fondation Hôpitaux de Paris-Hôpitaux de France, chaired by Brigitte Macron.

Before this match, Emmanuel Macron went to Seine-Saint-Denis where he announced his wish to put “a boost” in the practice of sport by the 2024 Olympics in France, the day after the announcement by the Elysée of a plan to build 5,000 small local sports facilities for 200 million euros.