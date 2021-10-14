End of the Touch Bar, power, Mini-LED … what to expect from the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro?

According to leaks, the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros would not be satisfied with the M1X chip and a change in panel size. They would also sign the arrival of the Mini-LED and the end of the Touch Bar.

The date of Apple’s October conference is now known. It remains to be seen what the Cupertino company has planned to present to us. If we are to believe the many leaks that indicate that they have entered production, new models of MacBook Pro should land.





According to developer Dylandkt, cited by Mac Rumors, the next 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro would feature 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage.

Some improvements at the margin

There would therefore be no great upheaval to expect from these components with this new generation. He also adds that the M1X chip would have the same configuration on both models, with 10 CPU cores. As a result, the price of the two models could be much closer than it is today between the 14 and 16 inch models.

On the other hand, a slight change in the design of the keyboard would have to be expected, since these MacBook Pro would mark the end of the Touch Bar. On the other hand, HDMI and the SD card reader would still be there. The leaker repeats in passing other information he had already revealed: the presence of a 1080p webcam, which would therefore be an improvement over the current 720p camera.

On the other hand, the charger should change, according to Dylandkt, potentially to better integrate the MagSafe as has been rumored since the beginning of the year.

Will the screen steal the show?

Beyond these marginal changes and the addition of the M1X chip, the real star of this improvement to the MacBook Pro range could undoubtedly be its mini-LED display. The latter would have thinner borders, so much so that the logo under the screen would disappear.

On the other hand, according to the leaker, the new MacBook Pros would not ultimately have a refresh rate of 120 Hz. This rumor would be due to tests at the beginning of the year on prototypes with this rate, but the idea would not have been kept on the final models. At least this year.