Enrico Macias considers himself the victim of a scam of 800,000 euros and files a complaint

The singer and a friend had invested in a cosmetic clinic project in 2011 and have never seen their money again. The partners in question accuse the author of Girls from my country of attempted extortion.

“This bombastic project was nothing but a scam.This is how the lawyer Arash Derambarsh describes the incredible affair in which Enrico Macias and his friend René are involved. This ten-year-old story ultimately resulted in a complaint filed for “concealment of fraud»September 14 in Paris, as underlined by The Parisian .

800,000 euros flown

In March 2011, Enrico Macias and his friend invested 400,000 euros each in a new generation aesthetic clinic project, which promised “new solutions without surgery, based in particular on teleconsultation. ” The project is led by the doctor Martial Benhamou and his son-in-law Grégory Sénac. Known for having founded the aesthetic surgery clinic of the Rond-Point des Champs-Élysées, Martial Benhamou has since been removed from the Order of Physicians.

After receiving the 800,000 euros investment, the two men claim to have sent the transfer contracts in due form to Enrico Macias and his friend. However, they no longer give any sign of life to their co-investors for years, despite regular reminders.

In June 2013, the then 74-year-old singer discovers that neither he nor his friend René appears in the company’s articles of association. “We paid Martial Benhamou money to invest in the company, but we have never been invested in the company” plague the friend of Enrico Macias in the columns of Parisian.





A refund not honored

From 2016, Martial Benhamou and Grégory Senac accept a reimbursement in 14 installments, or 116,200 euros each time, according to the statements of the two complainants. A reimbursement that stops dead in 2018. “We wanted things to get back to normal, between respectable men. But in 2018, it stops, and we do not know why. And there it was too much, we decided to file a complaintRene fumed.

On the defense side, lawyers Me Cassart and Oger plead for a simple failed commercial adventure. The company would count the singer and his friend in its articles of association, but the SARL “failed to develop” and “all partners have lost their investment“.

Contradictory versions

Grégory Senac and Martial Benhamou would therefore consider themselves victims of ““extortion attempt” from Enrico Macias and René, who, according to them, would instrumentalize justice through their complaint»Specifies the daily.

Defenders of the Benhamou-Senac tandem also claim that the accusers have “Demanded to be reimbursed for this sum by issuing false invoices to other companies. Our customers very rightly refused such a process and requested the reimbursement of sums unduly paid in the absence of counterparties ” specify the lawyers at Parisian.

One more legal procedure on the back of Enrico Macias, who will celebrate his 83 spring in December. Since 2008, he has been embroiled in a case involving the bankruptcy of the Landsbanki Luxembourg bank. Sentenced to repay 35 million euros to the bank, a sentence confirmed during his cassation appeal, the singer has since filed a complaint for fraud with a hundred other people.