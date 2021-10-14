Escalating tensions between Taiwan and China summed up in five acts

“No one can force Taiwan to follow the path China has blazed for us”, warned Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Sunday, October 10. For several weeks, the 23 million inhabitants of the island have lived under the constant threat of an invasion by China, which considers the area and its capital, Taipei, as one of its provinces and has promised to ‘take back control.

Beijing has stepped up military incursions and threatened to use force if Taiwan formally proclaims its independence. But the island enjoys a democratic system and has been ruled by a power which has been its own since the Communists’ victory over mainland China in 1949. A review in five acts on the recent pass of arms between Beijing and Taipei.

1 Taiwan wants to join the trans-Pacific treaty

It all started at the end of September when Taiwan asked to join a major trans-Pacific trade agreement, the PGlobal and progressive transpacific artisanship (CPTPP). Signed by 11 Asia-Pacific countries in 2018, the CPTPP is the region’s largest free trade pact. It represents about 13.5% of the world economy and 500 million people.

“Most of the member countries are Taiwan’s main trading partners, accounting for over 24% of international trade [de l’île], explains a spokesperson for the local government to justify this request. Taiwan cannot stay away from the world and must integrate into the regional economy. “

This official request comes a few days after China also asked to join this partnership. “We strongly oppose any official trade of any country with Taiwan, and we strongly oppose Taiwan’s accession to any official treaty or organization in the region.”, retorts the spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

2 Beijing multiplies military incursions

On October 1, the National Day of the People’s Republic of China, Beijing stepped up pressure on Taiwan and sent 38 planes, including a nuclear-capable H-6 bomber, to the Air Defense Identification Zone (Adiz) of the island. Three days later, Taipei announced that 52 Chinese military planes had again entered its defense zone.

“China has been belligerent and undermined regional peace while engaging in numerous acts of intimidation.” Su Tseng-chang, Prime Minister of Taiwan in a statement

“For the army, the current situation is the darkest for more than 40 years”, said Taiwanese Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng. He warns that even a “slight recklessness” or a “calculation error” could trigger “a crisis” in the Taiwan Strait.

“The objectives of these incursions into Adiz are numerous: to test Taiwanese air defense, to discourage the population, to test international reactions, but also to induce strategic uncertainty”, esteem from The cross (article reserved for subscribers) Antoine Bondaz, China specialist at the Foundation for Strategic Research (FRS).

Last year, 380 Chinese military planes had already been detected in the island’s air defense identification zone and 500 have been identified since the beginning of the year.

3 Taipei receives US military support

In response to these military maneuvers, Washington urges Beijing to “to cease [ces] military, diplomatic, economic pressure and its coercion against Taiwan “. The US State Department also reiterates its “unwavering commitment” in favor of Taipei. The United States has always considered Taiwan as a bulwark against the expansion of communism in Asia in the 1950s, then as a strategic ally in its rivalries with China, recalls Le Monde (article reserved for subscribers). A 1979 legislation notably allows Washington to provide military aid to the island.





On October 7, the Wall Street Journal reveals that American soldiers are quietly training the Taiwanese army to strengthen its defenses against China. “Our support for Taiwan and our defense relations align with the current threat posed by the People’s Republic of China “, says a spokesperson for the US Department of Defense.

4 China promises peaceful “reunification”

On the occasion of the commemorations of the 110th anniversary of the Chinese Revolution, President Xi Jinping promises a “reunification” with Taiwan by means “peaceful” and warns of foreign interference. “The question of Taiwan is a purely internal Chinese affair (…). No one should underestimate the strong determination of the Chinese people to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity”, he hammers.

“The reunification of our country can and will be achieved.” Xi Jinping during a speech

“The United States should rectify its mistakes, sincerely abide by the ‘one China principle’ (…) manage the Taiwan question carefully and adequately and stop supporting the separatist Taiwanese separatist forces”, a spokeswoman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

5 Taiwan refuses to give in to pressure from China

On the same day, President Tsai Ing-wen replied that the island would not cede to China. “No one can force Taiwan to follow the path China has blazed for us”, she argues, claiming that the island is “on the front line to defend democracy”.

“We hope for a relaxation of (…) relations and will not act recklessly, but we should absolutely not imagine that the Taiwanese people will give in to the pressures.” Tsai Ing-wen during a speech

In a column published by the magazine Foreign Affairs, Tsai Ing-wen reiterates his call for dialogue “equals” with China and warns that a change in the island’s status could haves “catastrophic consequences” for peace in the region.

Since her election in 2016, the Taiwanese president has been hated by Beijing, which considers her as “separatist”, because she sees the island as a country “already independent”. Tsai Ing-wen, however, did nothing to officially proclaim the island’s independence, which, in Beijing’s eyes, would constitute a “Red line” not to be crossed.