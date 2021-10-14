EU proposes to ease controls to reduce tensions in Northern Ireland

Brussels proposes to reduce controls by around 80% and customs formalities by 50%, creating a kind of “Expressway” for certain products destined for Northern Ireland.

Brussels has offered London to ease controls on certain goods destined for Northern Ireland in order to reduce tensions with the British province over supplies following Brexit, according to a statement released on Wednesday. These proposals are our “Sincere response to concerns” in Northern Ireland, underlined Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic, presenting the European offer.

This measure would concern “a wide range” goods from Great Britain and “Consumed in Northern Ireland”. It would have the effect of reducing controls by around 80% and customs formalities by 50%, creating a kind of “Expressway” for these products, underlined the commissioner.





Guarantees expected from London

In return, to protect the integrity of the European internal market and ensure that these products do not enter it, London should give guarantees, such as a label indicating that they are intended for sale. “uniquely” in the United Kingdom and a “Rapid reaction” to identify and solve the problems, under penalty of unilateral action on the part of Brussels.

The Commission is ready to engage “Intensive discussions with the British government in order to achieve to a lasting and joint solution as soon as possible ”, specifies the press release from the European executive. A Commission delegation traveled to London on Wednesday to present the European offer.

Maros Sefcovic, for his part, is due to meet British Secretary of State David Frost on Friday in Brussels. Held responsible by London for the supply difficulties in the British province, the implementation of the Northern Irish protocol, concluded as part of the Brexit treaty, has poisoned relations between London and Brussels for months.