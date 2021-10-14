Eurobio Scientific strong improvement in results despite the slowdown in Covid activity

(AOF) – Eurobio Scientific has published half-year net income (as of June 30, 2021) of 33.1 million euros, up 28.7% year-on-year. EBITDA more than doubled (+ 109.5%) to 42.5 million euros. Under the effect of a favorable product mix, the gross margin rate rose to 57%, compared to 49% in the first half of 2020, thanks in particular to the increase in sales of proprietary products, including on the Covid-19 range . In addition, operating expenses grew significantly less quickly than turnover.

The growth in the activity of the specialist in in-vitro diagnostics has indeed jumped by 53.9% over one year, to 95.9 million euros.

“The strong annual increase in turnover actually reflects a slowdown in Covid activities sequentially: they go from 86 million euros in the second half of 2020 to 54.8 million in the first half of 2021 under the cross effect of ‘an anticipated drop in prices and a change in distribution in favor of the pharmacy networks, with which the Group has little presence, “specifies Eurobio.

On the other hand, non-Covid activities remained at a high level at 40.8 million euros, up 31% compared to one year and stable compared to the second half of 2020 (40.4 million euros), the latter having been marked by a very strong catch-up effect while the first half of the year had been disrupted by the health crisis and the first confinement.





In a context of falling prices and volumes on Covid tests, the Group anticipates a further decline in Covid activities in the second half of the year, which had already started in the first half of the year. Traditional activities excluding Covid, on the other hand, should maintain their growth, and synergies between the various subsidiaries of the group continue to develop.

Eurobio Scientific explains that it is in a position to strongly accelerate its strategic deployment, mainly focused on increasing activities based on proprietary products and on geographic expansion in Europe.

Boost for French pharmacy

At the end of a recent CSIS, the French authorities announced an unprecedented amount of credits (7 billion euros): 1.5 billion for university hospital research, 2 billion for investment in health via bpi France , 1.5 billion in aid for the relocation of industrial projects, and 2 billion to strengthen investment in three sectors of the future (bioproduction, digital medicine, and pandemic preparedness). In addition, the annual growth in drug expenses reimbursed by Medicare will be 2.4%, which should generate at least 0.5% growth in laboratory turnover,

Above all, the normal drug marketing procedure will be accelerated (up to 500 days saved) if the actual benefit is sufficient.